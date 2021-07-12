Home Science High tech work? “Possible even without 5 units in experience, official degree or math”

Jul 12, 2021 0 Comments
רן בר זיק

“A lot of people think that someone who works as an average developer went to a high school major, then went to a technical department in the military, studied computer science at university, and went into high technology. I worked as a sergeant major and worked as a security guard at the bank’s entrance after graduation, ”says Ron Bar-Zig, a senior developer at Verizon Media, who has written several textbooks.

Bar Zig had no previous official experience, but he created websites in his spare time, which earned him what he called “experience before experience” – and this is one of his recommendations for those looking to enter high technology. Thanks to this background, he was able to get a job as a webmaster in 012, from where he progressed and gained experience in reading. Now he is trying to help others integrate his story with high technology.

Run for Zig Photo: facebook

In an interview with the podcast “30 Minutes or Less”, he gives tips from his experience in this field, explains what to look for when pursuing the dream of joining a high tech and how to face different courses and different promises and how to apply for a job.

Navod Volk, a high-tech man.

Thor Cliff, Business Manager, Microsoft.

READ  Sterling, SpaceX's Satellite Internet Project seen Friday night in eastern Iowa skies

