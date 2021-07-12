Home Top News Against Australia, the Blues need to maintain their order

Against Australia, the Blues need to maintain their order

Jul 12, 2021 0 Comments
If you add the benefits, Fifteen of France made seventeen mistakes last Wednesday in Brisbane. On seven occasions, Brendan reached a line offside on the picker. “It’s way too much”, Captain Anthony Jellonz admitted Monday. It started in the 37th second of the match and ended in extra time following the ball from Melvin Zaminet, two offside positions signaled by the referee, one of which was under the posts. Nova Lolesio’s victory allowed the penalty to pass.

Fabian Chaldean and his staff have underscored enough when it comes to Australia that France was the least penalized country in these competitions, so even if the men have changed, they should not face such immorality.

“It simply came to our notice then. We’re going to take a little more “sluggish” action, but we also need to keep this aggressive defense. “

Anthony Jellonch, captain of the Queens de France

“We worked with Jerome Carcass in these circumstances, Jelonch added. It is very easy to fix. We’re going to take a little more “sluggish” action, but we also need to keep this aggressive defense. “ Balance is always subtle to find individually and collectively, but it is the first condition that must be met in order to be less vulnerable, especially when the referee system, judging by repeated warnings before the ball goes out to Mr Picker, seems to have been offside under the kicks from the start in this case.

