The ethics committee in Ottawa was hastily recalled by the Conservatives

The Conservatives have convened an emergency ethics committee meeting to discuss the use of parliamentary funds by the Liberal Party of Canada (TFC) to donate to two companies that run some of the party’s digital operations.

Three Conservative members of the committee, Michael Barrett, Jack Gorde and Colin Carey, sent a letter to the president pointing out that they were launching an investigation into the inappropriate use of parliamentary funds.

This week, the Globe & Mail revealed that LBC has donated $ 1 million from parliamentary funds since 2016 to NGP Von, the US company that maintains the database of liberal supporters across the country.

Such an organization can prove to be central to the activities of a political party during election campaigns, especially “to get votes”.

It also revealed daily that several federal Liberal MPs have donated more than $ 30,000 to Montreal Data Sciences from budgets of their choice.

The company is run by Tom Pitfield, a close associate of Justin Trudeau, who the Conservatives say is a childhood friend. Mr. The company’s website wrote that Pitfield is the chief digital strategist of the 2015 federal campaign.

House of Commons rules prohibit the use of public funds for political or discriminatory activities leading to elections, but it is not yet clear whether the use of these funds is unethical.

“It is very worrying that the Liberals are making concerted efforts to provide taxpayers’ money to these liberal locals,” the Conservative MPs denounced.

According to the Conservative Party, an emergency meeting of the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics could be held early Monday.