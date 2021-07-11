Home Economy The ethics committee in Ottawa was hastily recalled by the Conservatives

The ethics committee in Ottawa was hastily recalled by the Conservatives

Jul 11, 2021 0 Comments

The Conservatives have convened an emergency ethics committee meeting to discuss the use of parliamentary funds by the Liberal Party of Canada (TFC) to donate to two companies that run some of the party’s digital operations.

Three Conservative members of the committee, Michael Barrett, Jack Gorde and Colin Carey, sent a letter to the president pointing out that they were launching an investigation into the inappropriate use of parliamentary funds.

This week, the Globe & Mail revealed that LBC has donated $ 1 million from parliamentary funds since 2016 to NGP Von, the US company that maintains the database of liberal supporters across the country.

Such an organization can prove to be central to the activities of a political party during election campaigns, especially “to get votes”.

It also revealed daily that several federal Liberal MPs have donated more than $ 30,000 to Montreal Data Sciences from budgets of their choice.

The company is run by Tom Pitfield, a close associate of Justin Trudeau, who the Conservatives say is a childhood friend. Mr. The company’s website wrote that Pitfield is the chief digital strategist of the 2015 federal campaign.

House of Commons rules prohibit the use of public funds for political or discriminatory activities leading to elections, but it is not yet clear whether the use of these funds is unethical.

“It is very worrying that the Liberals are making concerted efforts to provide taxpayers’ money to these liberal locals,” the Conservative MPs denounced.

According to the Conservative Party, an emergency meeting of the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics could be held early Monday.

READ  Corona virus direct updates: More than 85,700 Covid 19 patients hospitalized nationwide

You May Also Like

Denison Architect Smartboat: A Prefabricated Cabin Working in Nature (Tele)

Denison Architect Smartboat: A Prefabricated Cabin Working in Nature (Tele)

You can quickly find a job in Diktock

You can quickly find a job in Diktock

Netflix dévoile enfin une bande-annonce pour The Kissing Booth 3 !

Netflix has finally released the trailer for The Kissing Booth 3!

Thibault Lanxade est le PDG du groupe Jouve, basé à Mayenne.

Mayenne-based Zhou Group is offering a deal worth more than $ 1 billion in the United States

Biden calls on Putin to act against cyber attacks from Russia

Biden calls on Putin to act against cyber attacks from Russia

ID Distribution: Ingram Micro Returns to US Flag

ID Distribution: Ingram Micro Returns to US Flag

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *