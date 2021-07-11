ISS astronaut Pesket shared a detailed space photo of the Netherlands

For example, pay attention to the color variation of the water between the North Sea, I.J. At the time of shooting it was low tide, which was clearly visible around the Watan Islands. Velu’s forests also stand out, dark green in the photo.

Baskett shares images from space almost daily. ISS orbits more than 400 kilometers from Earth, so you could say it has a great location. It goes fast: ISS flies around the world in an hour and a half. For those who want to see how fast it is, check out the video below.

Often when we look out the windows we do not immediately know which part of the earth we are flying on. Can you tell? Do not be distracted by the moonlight! 🌑 # MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/VLk7kRYmmQ – Thomas Basket (hThom_astro) July 6, 2021

