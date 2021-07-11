“In the grip of security men” .. Video that monitors the removal of perpetrators of many crimes

Violator arrested for stealing 5 citizens and houses and shops





Public Security reviewed several crimes in which the perpetrators were arrested, via a video clip.

The video clip, entitled “In the hands of security men”, states that five civilians and violators of the border security system have been arrested in Makkah al-Muqarama for committing a number of crimes, including stealing houses and shops and opening parked vehicles. , Stealing personal belongings inside, and looting money. The value of the stolen goods (223.000) is one thousand riyals.

The video includes the arrest of civilians in Riyadh and the placement of equipment such as security equipment in several vehicles, as well as boasting training about documenting and posting this on social media.

The clip points out that a citizen in Riyadh drove his vehicle and damaged the automatic tracking device and hit him while driving.

The video points to the arrest of four Bangladeshi nationals and a Bangladeshi man who impersonated security guards, robbed foreign workers and stole vehicles. The value of the stolen goods is estimated at 567,000 riyals.