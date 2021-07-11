Creating Bendable Bands bng

ChinaExperts fabricate tape fibers with high elastic deformation with a diameter of several micrometers, which can bend almost without bending in a circle.

Microfiber tape can be easily bent

Most ice is very hard, brittle, brittle and difficult to bend. In theory, the maximum elasticity of ice is about 14% – 16.2%. But in reality, the largest elastic decay ever measured was less than 0.3%. The reason is that ice crystals have structural defects that increase their brittleness.

Limin Dong’s team at Zhejiang University tried to create ice with as few structural defects as possible to increase flexibility. The new study was published in the July 9 issue of the journal Science.

First, they injected steam into a small room maintained at -50 C. The electric field of the fig attracted water molecules to the tungsten needle. There, they crystallize to form microfilaments a few micrometers in diameter.

The researchers further cooled the ice by lowering the temperature from -70 degrees Celsius to -150 degrees Celsius. Next, they measured the elastic decay of ice fibers and found that they were the most elastic of all. No other ice structure has ever been measured, with some strands bending almost even in a circle. They all go back to a straight thread.

“Previously, the largest elastic decomposition of ice found experimentally was about 0.3%. Now, the elastic decomposition of ice microfibrils is up to 10.9%, which is very applicable. More than any tape ever measured,” Dong said.

When Dong and his colleagues meticulously studied the tape fibers, they found signs of a second, denser frost than the majority of the fibers formed. The pressure of the curved part of the thread will change the tape. The team says this will lead to a new way to study phase changes in the ice.

Microfibers are very transparent, so they can be used for light transmission, but temperature requirements cause great inconvenience. So now their main use is to facilitate small-scale ice physics research.

Tu Tao (As stated therein The new scientist)