Xi Jinping proposes the US bypass by Africa to Paris and Berlin. – China Information and News





On July 5, the head of strategic affairs, a member of the Political Bureau, with the help of Wang Yi, the MFA and the head of the National Reform and Development Commission, He Lifeng, offered to join China’s African programs during a video conference. Macron and a. Merkel. This incompetent maneuver aims to separate France and Germany from Washington’s anti-Chinese tactics. This happened as Beijing was preparing for 9the The China-Africa Forum (FOCAC) will be held in Senegal, outside China, for the first time since its inception in 2000. It is rumored that Beijing may release 60M in this caseds of of the continent.

During a video conference event between Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel and Xi Jinping on July 5, its primary goal is to prepare for the next international conferences on climate and the planet. [1], The Chinese president, aside, offered four-way cooperation in Africa to his two European speakers.

What was his first international exchange after the 1st century celebrations?There is In July, Washington imposed back-and-forth sanctions on the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang amid intense tensions with its Japanese and Australian allies in Asia, but with significant frictions with Europeans trapped in Beijing. Join the launched “Partnership for the Development of Africa”.

The initiative was so significant that, until now, the idea was that Beijing was attempting a “solo ride” in Africa. The regime did not really respond or react to the offers of cooperation, especially from France, a former colonial power, whose traces were strong in Africa, and today are being disputed by the storm of “new silk roads”.

Beijing donates to Africa and provides financial assistance by canceling loans and restructuring the repayment deadline for the poor. Here, in September 2020, one million South African “Rands” (, 000 75,000) were donated to the South African Ministry of Education. However, there is a long way to go when it comes to reducing the debt of those in the greatest distress, such as Zambia, Chad, Ethiopia, Angola, Kenya or Sudan. However, we must be careful not to believe that the accumulation of African debt is only due to Chinese debt. Read: What about the Chinese debt “trap”?

Since 2020, Beijing has been increasingly sensitive to critics accusing it of entangling its African partners with its debt, and has stepped up efforts to reduce their debt.

In line with the efforts of the International Monetary Fund, the G20 and China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC – China-Africa Forum), the four major Chinese lenders are Exim Bank, China Development Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank, and China International Development Cooperation (CITCA). ) – Total 15 mds Donations to Zambia in Kenya, Angola, Botswana, Burundi, Rwanda, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Mozambique. Read: In Johannesburg, Xi Jinping challenges Africa

However, this relationship is not free from all tensions.

For example, China suspended its financing in Kenya in early July after rejecting Nairobi’s request to reconsider the repayment deadline.

Chad, meanwhile, has already sought the help of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the full restructuring of its debt, which has already benefited from the debt-free measures taken by the G20 to take into account the economic downturn of the epidemic. Chad, Sudan, Zambia and Ethiopia can then declare themselves by default.

Following Washington and Hong Kong, the Chinese proposal to France and Germany is no less trivial than the UK with Beijing.

Paris and Berlin trade with China, the oldest Western partners in the first five months of 2021, were + 44% for France and + 34% for Germany, 33 and 93 m, respectively.ds of $.

Xi Jinping, aware of the recovery needs of both economies for the post-Govt period, wants to use it to his advantage; He is already speculating on their environmental and climate priorities to attract their investments in China.

Its purpose is to create a counterweight to avoid the gul-de-sac of strategic tensions with Washington, with the aim of contributing to the recovery of African countries. Everyone would have noticed the formal reflection of the answer. The United States, India, Japan, Australia – Beijing wants to oppose the “quad” team, another “square” that includes China, two European countries and Africa.

The relevance of even more diverse comparisons than the “Indo-Pacific” concept, which has already been linked to “Asian NATO” by some, is very important. Essential is a discourse aimed at internal political observers.

Note (s): [1] The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) summit in COP15 in Marseille in early September, COP15 in Kunming in October, COP 26 in Glasgow in November and the G20 summit in Rome in early December.





