Photos: Chinese rover Jurong sends new images from Mars

Snapshots show sand dunes and rocks on the surface of the Red Planet, as well as the device’s equipment and its traces left on Mars.

The Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA) on Friday released five new color images of Mars. Reports String CGTN. The snapshots were captured by Jurong Rover, part of the Tianwen-1 expedition, the flagship of the Asian company Red Planet.

Jurong was approaching and analyzing the sand dune area of ​​June 26 (Sol 42), which is why the rover has slowed down based on the previous update. Fig. 2 m 6 m from the sand. pic.twitter.com/dVaICFIMQl – Andrew Jones (JAJ_FI) July 9, 2021

An image shows the instrumentation of the device: its climate detection and surface elements, as well as the landscape of Mars. In other photos the rocks and sand of the red planet are different, while in the last picture there are dunes, as well as solar panels, the rover’s antenna and their footprints on the surface of Mars.

The Chinese space agency said in detail that the device 54 is Tuesday Works on the red planet and already covers the total distance Over 300 meters. Since its mission, Rover Juron has been exploring the geological, ecological, and atmospheric structure of Mars, a vast plain in the southern hemisphere of Utopia Planetia. Its operations are expected to last at least 90 days.