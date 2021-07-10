Home Science Photos: Chinese rover Jurong sends new images from Mars

Jul 10, 2021 0 Comments
10 July 2021 00:01 GMT

Snapshots show sand dunes and rocks on the surface of the Red Planet, as well as the device’s equipment and its traces left on Mars.

The Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA) on Friday released five new color images of Mars. Reports String CGTN. The snapshots were captured by Jurong Rover, part of the Tianwen-1 expedition, the flagship of the Asian company Red Planet.

An image shows the instrumentation of the device: its climate detection and surface elements, as well as the landscape of Mars. In other photos the rocks and sand of the red planet are different, while in the last picture there are dunes, as well as solar panels, the rover’s antenna and their footprints on the surface of Mars.

The Chinese space agency said in detail that the device 54 is Tuesday Works on the red planet and already covers the total distance Over 300 meters. Since its mission, Rover Juron has been exploring the geological, ecological, and atmospheric structure of Mars, a vast plain in the southern hemisphere of Utopia Planetia. Its operations are expected to last at least 90 days.

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

