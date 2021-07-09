MLP: George Springer and Blue Zeus shine rays back at each other

Saturday, July 3, 2021. 5:54 p.m.

BUFFALO, NY – George Springer scored a home run in the second straight game and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 on Saturday.

The Torontonians have won their last 13 games for the 10th time. Rays, on the other hand, lost their fifth game and left the house for the 10th time in a row.

Santiago Espinal, who started the day with a batting average of 283 in 71 career majors, hit his first career long ball. The two-run slap relief came at the expense of Matt Whistler, who closed the sixth inning for the Blue Jays.

Both teams were level at 1-1 when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubled in the sixth inning. He crossed the home plate following a bad throw at Race’s third paceman Joey Wendt.

Cavan Piccio managed a two-run single to make it 4-1, while Espinal extended his lead to 6-1 on his home run. Then the Blue Zeus shelter exploded with joy.

“This round will be remembered for the rest of my life,” Espinal said.

We could not even remember his last pro tour espinal said. In fact, it happened on August 27, 2019 at the AAA level, in Sahlen Field, which is currently the temporary home of Blue Jays.

“I was delighted to see my teammates excited. It was a great time. It is a special competition to be in this formation full of talented players, ”he added.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo agreed.

“This is one of the best times of the year,” Montoyo said. Everyone helps ‘SP’. He works every day and he had a huge influence on this success. “

Race manager Kevin Cash, the Blue Jazz’s offensive surge, said that the unfortunate events.

“I thought Whistler was throwing the ball well,” he observed. He got some weak rolls, but unfortunately couldn’t turn them into strikes. Then, Espinal arrives and slams into a large house round. We were comfortable with conflicts. It did not work in our favor. “

Adam Zimber (2-2) won after Ross came to striptease, allowing one run, two wins and three walks in two innings of five and three.

Manuel Margot scored four goals, while Kevin Kiermeyer scored two runs for the Race team in the ninth inning.

This is the sixth streak of 10 or more distance losses in race history and since 2016.

“We’re all frustrated,” Money insisted. It stands together as a crowd of winners, and now we are going through a difficult connection. “

Springer opened his second campaign with his fifth home run, triggering a fastball over the fence from Shane McLanahan (3-3). The Blue Jays center fielder missed most of the season with a few injuries.

“Keeping in line spirinkarai causes a big difference,” he said montoyo. At the start of the season everyone was expecting this kind of performance, but he missed two and a half months. “

McLaughlin allowed three runs, including two wins and two walks, scoring two in an innings of five and three.