Australia wants to make history – Franks Geeks

Australia joins the movement. Like most countries, its Olympic team has chosen to follow the IOC’s recommendations by nominating two flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games on Friday, July 23. His partner is two-time Olympic champion Kate Campbell, 4x100m relay (London 2012 and Rio 2016), and basketball player Patty Mills, San Antonio Spurs playmaker at the NBA. With this selection announced on Wednesday 7 July, Australia opens a new page in its history. Grandma Mills was actually the first bearer of the tribe. He will also be the third representative of basketball after Lauren Jackson (London 2012) and Andrew Case (Sydney 2000). Kate Campbell will be the first swimmer to carry the flag. Before him, only two swimmers led the delegation, Max Metser at the Moscow Games in 1980 and Andrew Charlton in Los Angeles in 1932.