Home Top News Australia wants to make history – Franks Geeks

Australia wants to make history – Franks Geeks

Jul 09, 2021 0 Comments
Australia wants to make history - Franks Geeks

– Released July 8, 2021

Tokyo 2020

Australia joins the movement. Like most countries, its Olympic team has chosen to follow the IOC’s recommendations by nominating two flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games on Friday, July 23. His partner is two-time Olympic champion Kate Campbell, 4x100m relay (London 2012 and Rio 2016), and basketball player Patty Mills, San Antonio Spurs playmaker at the NBA. With this selection announced on Wednesday 7 July, Australia opens a new page in its history. Grandma Mills was actually the first bearer of the tribe. He will also be the third representative of basketball after Lauren Jackson (London 2012) and Andrew Case (Sydney 2000). Kate Campbell will be the first swimmer to carry the flag. Before him, only two swimmers led the delegation, Max Metser at the Moscow Games in 1980 and Andrew Charlton in Los Angeles in 1932.

READ  The world’s largest pink diamond mine closes its doors

You May Also Like

NFL 2021 Calendar: Falcons-Jets and Jaguars-Dolphins in London!

NFL 2021 Calendar: Falcons-Jets and Jaguars-Dolphins in London!

Gabin Villière France Australie

Six Nations Rugby | Disappointment for the blues that hit the wire in Australia

MLS: What’s Wrong with Inter Miami?

Environment. In North America, heat wave is "almost impossible" without global warming

Environment. In North America, heat wave is “almost impossible” without global warming

Most Profitable Online Business Ideas to Make Money in 2021

The hidden tram station will reopen to the public after it closed in 1952

The hidden tram station will reopen to the public after it closed in 1952

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *