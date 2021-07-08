The situation on the Latvian-Belarusian border with illegal immigrants may change / Be prepared for the article

Currently, the Latvian-Belarusian border in Latvia is not larger than the number of illegal immigrants, but we must be willing to change this situation. This was stated by the Minister of the Interior Marija Kolubeva on the Latvian television program “Morning Panorama” (“Development / Equal!”).

Currently, the pressure on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border is right, and compared to the previous period, there are a large number of illegal immigrants. In turn, the Minister pointed out that the Latvian border guard must be prepared for the fact that “the situation on our border may become imaginary.”

Kolubeva noted that the Border Guard has developed action plans for various scenes, including the involvement of the military and the National Guard if the situation worsens.

“It has come to our notice. But at this time we do not anticipate that anything like this could happen on the Latvian border,” the minister said.

The minister has previously pointed out that Latvia is stepping up security on the Belarusian border, but people should not worry, like this As a precaution.

Environment:

Number of wanted immigrants from Belarus In Lithuania for illegal entry, Is growing every week – the Latvian Border Guard has received similar signals from colleagues in Lithuania. In the first half of the year, more than 800 immigrants are detained on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border, which is 10 times more than last year. In comparison, five people are detained on the Latvian-Belarusian border.

The Lithuanian government decided after Lithuania detained another 150 illegal immigrants from Belarus on July 2. To declare a state of emergency in the countryAccelerate decision-making on logistics, finance, and other issues, including ensuring epidemiological protection during an outbreak. Lithuanian officials say the situation is worrying enough.

Lithuanian-Belarusian border guard’s attention to the events of the Latvian border. On the Latvian border from Thursday, July 1 The European border agency and the Coast Guard is operating hpiranteksResponding to the request for help. This is the first time that experts have been allowed in Latvia for border surveillance.