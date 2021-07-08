France lost to Australia after a complete defeat in the match

Match: 23-21
The French lost the captive match (23-21) against the Wallabies in Brisbane this Wednesday. The Blues led the whole crowd, but failed when they had the ball with the siren, and it was enough for them to knock in touch to get their first win in the Southern Hemisphere after their 2009 victory in Dunedin, New Zealand (22-27).
However, the meeting started off very well for the fifteen people in France. After a ball hated by the Australian back, the Blues took advantage of this golden opportunity: Captain Anthony Zellonch passed the ball despite having two Australians, before replacing Cool Dandy. Pariciyan center, with a good long pass, William saw her in the wings, it is a valid route to the interior at the end of the race (0-5, 6th).
A few minutes later the blues doubled the ball. At the end of this mix, which had already been used under the Chaldean era during the Folk Cup in Scotland, it was Doolon Winger who voluntarily extended a double (0-15, 22nd) to a significant gap. But the French then fell into a blinding trap. After four mistakes in a row, they conceded an attempt behind the hooker Banga-Amosa who carried the ball, which put Australia back on track (7-15, 34 ‘).
When they returned from the locker room, the French no longer entered the Wallaby camp. Captain Michael Hooper entered a fun attempt at an original position, buttocks forward (20-21, 71st). The Australians pushed a lot to get past. Lolesio missed a fall in the ideal position (77th), while Wright (55th) and Kellogg (78th) came close to testing.
With one final ball scratched by Dandy, we imagined the game would end with a French victory. But the impossibility was not French, and in the ensuing touch, the Blues stuck their brushes and failed to clear the ball on the stand. Many Australian game after the goal line, the defense made a mistake and loleciyo last penalty (2321, 80) changed, it is dangerous for men kaltik Fabian.
It makes 31 years without France winning in Australia. The Blues’ last win in Australia was on June 30, 1990 and in Sydney (19-28).
Fact: Excessive Triangular Irregular
It is almost a miracle that the French were not allowed with the yellow card because they had made so many mistakes. Especially at the end of the first period, shortly before the Banga-Amosa (34th) test, when the referee blew the whistle four times against the Blues at five-minute intervals.
In total, 14 times in Brisbane on Wednesday fined French. Finally, due to the avoidable offside, under their post. Against, the Australians have made only six mistakes. The Blues panicked, especially from the inexperienced bench, multiplying the approximate values and errors at the end of the match. Fabian Caldick and his staff will know where to advance for the second test in Melbourne on July 13.