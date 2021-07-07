NBA | Basketball – NBA: The Best Advice on this Myth for Giannis Antotoga Ounbo!

Basket
Giannis Antotoconbo, who is set to play in the NBA Finals with Bucks, was redesigned ahead of this big meeting.
From this Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks Will challenge them Phoenix Sons To the final NBA The Lakers will decide who will be the winning champion. The finals will start without the Greek star Giannis Antotoka Ounpo, who injured his knee. If he is expected to return for three or four matches, the Greek interior is still under spectator scrutiny, Vince Carter In your mind. In fact, the former player Toronto Raptors The 26-year-old opened up about it and allowed him to offer some advice on his game.
“In the heat of a match, you have to come back to what works when you get a score.”
Podcast guest KJZ, The former basketball legend, said in comments posted by the site Let’s talk basketball : When Giannis is aggressive and painting, there are not many who can stop him. I think he controls himself because he is happy at jumpshots sometimes. But as a player, when you work on the next stage of your game, he keeps asking if he needs a suspension shot and a three-point shot. But at some point, you have to see if it works in a game. I think sometimes he does, and he sees the results. He was always in the picture when they played against the Hawks. But when they took the lead by 25 points, he settled for three points. In the heat of a game, you have to come back when you have to score. According to him, it should dominate under the circle “If he returns to the finals, Giannis Antetoga ounpo So you know what to do …