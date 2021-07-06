Usman joins the William Embay Academy of American Cinema Oscar

Senegalese filmmaker Usman William has joined the American Academy of Cinema Oscars in the MB documentary category, ABS learned.

Of the 395 new 2021 members of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the director of the film “President Thea” was selected in the documentary category, distinguished by their contribution to the development of cinema.

“This is paramount and it is a pleasure to have professional recognition and to join filmmakers like Jean-Marie Deno (Cameroon) and Michael Tsongo (Burkina Faso),” the filmmaker told ABS.

According to the director of “Mother Pie”, it is important for Africa to be represented in the world’s cinematography.

Usman William Embe, the 2016 Grand Prize of the Head of State for the Arts, with Franco-Senegal Director Mattie Diop, who was recruited last year.

The director of the film, “The Man Who Sold His Skin”, is one of the new voters at the Oscar Academy in the screenwriting category.

According to the academy’s website, membership selection results are based on “professional qualifications, representation, inclusion and equity.”

This year, the 2021 class will include 46% women, 39% less ethnic / ethnic communities and 53% internationals from 49 countries outside the United States. There are also 89 Oscars, including 25 award winners among the guests.

Unlike the 819 in 2020, this year’s recruitment is down. The academy now has 9,695 members.

These members belong to various categories including film music composers, screenwriters, visual effects, makeup artist and hairdresser, sound, animated films and short films. Will vote. Each member votes in their category for Oscar nominated films.

