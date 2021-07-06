Home Technology Azmongolt played “FFXIV” and was planned to be a bastard by Blizzard staff, party retreated: I do not care | 4 gamers

Azmongolt played “FFXIV” and was planned to be a bastard by Blizzard staff, party retreated: I do not care | 4 gamers

Jul 06, 2021 0 Comments
Azmongolt played "FFXIV" and was planned to be a bastard by Blizzard staff, party retreated: I do not care | 4 gamers

Asmongold, the ever-popular live broadcaster for “Iron Iron Fan”, began playing “Final Fantasy XIV” the previous day (3rd) and caught the attention of the outside world. Many. Azmongold’s behavior also drew dissatisfaction from suspected blizzard employees. He called him a bastard on Twitter, and the two exchanged fire on the Internet, causing concern.

As a loyal “World of Warcraft” player, Asmongold has talked about other sports in the past when he opened the podium. As the biggest adversary of “World of Warcraft”, “Final Fantasy XIV” is a material that is often frequently separated. Azmongold’s Asmongold will suddenly and suddenly go out in the middle of last month and say he’s going to play “Final Fantasy XIV”.

At the time, the official responded specifically to Asmongold’s Twitter, saying that Asmongold was welcome to join Iosia.

Not everyone is welcome to join Asmongold. A Netizen who claims to be a player in “Final Fantasy XIV” has tweeted that Azmonkolt is not welcome in Aosia.

So, when one of the Blizzard staff responded to Netizen’s tweet on Twitter, he criticized Asmongold’s behavior as a bastard, and the players re-posted the blizzard’s own forum and Reddit, which caused a lot of controversy.

Azmongold, who was at the center of the topic, also responded to the incident, saying he was not worried and did not need to trust others to persecute them to protect his dignity.

After all, for the current Asmongold, it is better to be a player in the game than to focus on all sorts of opinions on the outside. Judging from several tweets from Asmongold, the current “Final Fantasy XIV” really smells.

READ  WHO: Pharmaceutical companies to share data and technology to increase vaccine production

You May Also Like

The Windows 11 App Store has become very useful in Windows 11 in a week

9 Trojan apps on Google Play Store removes and steals Facebook passwords. Anyone who downloads it can quickly remove it and change the password.

9 Trojan apps on Google Play Store removes and steals Facebook passwords. Anyone who downloads it can quickly remove it and change the password.

Authorities should stop introducing excise tax on "green" energy - People's Deputy

Authorities should stop introducing excise tax on “green” energy – People’s Deputy

Trials and plans for the coming years

Trials and plans for the coming years

Karur: QR code ID, modern teaching method ... Central Government Award winning public school teacher's achievement! - Karur Government School teacher gets national award for his innovation

Karur: QR code ID, modern teaching method … Central Government Award winning public school teacher’s achievement! – Karur Government School teacher gets national award for his innovation

OnePlus News: Long-Term Updates and Integration for ColorOS (Oppo) and OxygenOS (OnePlus) Source Code Integration: Gadget.ro – Hi-Tech Lifestyle

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *