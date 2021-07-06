Home Top News Australia hopes to return in 2023

Australia hopes to return in 2023

Jul 06, 2021 0 Comments
L'Australie espère un retour en 2023

WRC 2018 final, finally won by M-Sport Ford driver Sebastian Ozier Rally Australia It was unable to compete next year due to the devastating fire that struck the country, and this led to the cancellation of the Antibodies round.

Not visited in 2020, Australia is not part of the 2021 plan, Melbourne has now announced The 2021 F1 Grand Prix should not be held in the face of health conditions.

Since then, the country has hoped to see the WRC again next year, but it will have to wait a little longer, says Motorsport Australia, the national motorsport governing body, which is targeting 2023 instead.

“Restoring our place on the international WRC calendar is not an easy task, but we are determined to work with stakeholders and governments to secure a place and the necessary funding. Advance Eugene Aroca, Patron of Motorsport Australia.

Hosting international events is an obvious challenge in the short term, but we need to plan for the future and hope the rally can bring Australia back and get the support it needs to participate in a world-class event. “

New Zealand also had to drop out in 2020 to host the WRC due to health conditions.

READ  Florida vs. Texas A&M Score, Takeaways: Defeat Axis Gators for the first five wins under Jimbo Fisher

You May Also Like

I On Beauty – Living Beautifully and Luxuriously Beyond 50

Key battles in England vs Denmark

[Chroniques de l’Amérique latine #15] COVID-19 in Latin America: Where Are We?

[Chroniques de l’Amérique latine #15] COVID-19 in Latin America: Where Are We?

Le Grand Prix d'Australie annulé

The Australian Grand Prix has been canceled

Venezuela | Joe Biden reaffirms US support for opposition leader Juan Guide

Venezuela | Joe Biden reaffirms US support for opposition leader Juan Guide

"The Album": Julian Deforney, Crossing the United States from Ushuaia to Vancouver

“The Album”: Julian Deforney, Crossing the United States from Ushuaia to Vancouver

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *