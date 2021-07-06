Home Technology [நல்ல செய்தி !!]Do not go to Amazon to buy parallel SSDs. Hanko’s Agent Officially Introduces Separate SSTs for HBEPC Hardware

Jul 06, 2021
Hanko’s Agent Suprand S.S.D.

Text: Cherry Kwok / News Center

Subrant’s SSD products have always been at the forefront of technology, and it was the world’s first manufacturer to introduce a 4TB PCI-E 4.0 SSD. Hornington announced that Hong Kong Computer has officially become Saprend’s agent, introducing Saprend’s SSD products to Hong Kong users. Both of the newly introduced SSTs are made in Taiwan and licensed in Hong Kong with a 5 year warranty.

Hong Kong was the first to introduce two SSD products in Hong Kong, the flagship “Rocket 4 Plus” and the intermediate “Rocket”. The two interfaces are PCI 4.0 and PCI 3.0, thus making it convenient for users to use their own sites. Choose from two different SSD products.

“Rocket 4 Plus” offers 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacity options, supports the Pison E18 controller, 3D TLC NAND Flash and PCIe 4.0 X4 NVMe 1.3 interface. 2TB and 4TB capabilities provide continuous reading up to 7000MB / s and 6850MB / s continuous write speeds. 4K random read / write speeds are up to 650K and 700K IOPS, and it has 1,600,000 MTBF and 700 TBW (1TB), 1400 TBW (2TB), and 3000 TBW (4TB).

The other is the “Rocket” series, which offers 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capabilities. The rocket series adopts the Pison E12 / E12S controller, adopts PCIe 3.0 X4 NVMe 1.3 interface, 1TB capacity up to 3400MB / s for continuous reading and 3000MB / s for continuous write speeds. 4K random read and write speeds also reach 650K IOPS, and has 1,800,000 MTBF.

Introducing 1TB and 2TB capabilities on the first wave, the 4TB Subbrocket Rocket 4 Plus and Subbound Rocket series SSDs will be brought to Hong Kong users later. There will also be a 5 year replacement warranty service.

Rocket PCI General 3.0 x4, NVM M2 SST

https://shop.hornington.com/products/sb-rocket-nvme

Rocket 4 Plus PCI General 4.0 x4, NVM M2 SST

https://shop.hornington.com/products/sb-rocket4-plus

