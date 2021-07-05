The Hubble Telescope consists of red, white, and blue stars in a bright cluster

Hubble Space Telescope The dazzling scene of distant stars full of twinkling stars in red, white and blue was revealed during the July 4 US holiday.

This photo, released by NASA and the European Space Agency on July 2, shows the open star cluster NGC 330, a group of stars 180,000 light-years away. Small magelanic cloud, In our Milky Way dwarf satellite galaxy, Tucana, in the Tucana galaxy.

“Because star clusters are made of primitive gas and dust, all the stars in them are the same age,” NASA and U.S. officials wrote. “The ESA said in a statement. Picture explanation. “It’s useful for natural laboratories for astronomers to know how stars form and form.”

This image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows the full image of the bright open star cluster NGC 330 in a small magelanic cloud based on archived observations from 2018. (Image credit: ESA / Hubble and NASA, J. Galileo, A. Millon)

Astronomers used observations from Hubble’s Big Room 3 in 2018 to create this image to support two different studies aimed at understanding how galaxies form and how large stars form before they form. Will explode in a supernova.

“The most surprising object in this image is actually a nebula of tiny stars, ionized hydrogen (red) and dust (blue) in the lower left corner of the image,” ESA officials said. In a separate image description. “Named Calfor 1, this cluster was discovered in Hubble archive data in 2018 and was used to create this latest Hubble image.”

Scientists studying Calfor 1 will have to wait for news from NASA James Webb Space Telescope (Although it will be released later this year) It remains to be seen whether the surrounding nebula will have an arc shock function, the ESA added.

The shortcut patterns of the bright stars here are actually a hubble artifact. These are called diffraction peaks, and they form when the starlight reflects off the four blades that support Hubble’s secondary glass, ESA officials said.

Hubble’s vision of the NGC 330 may shed a little light on those celebrating the July 4 holiday, and American astronauts are not so lucky. They will work on holiday weekends To prepare the SpaceX Dragon carrier that will return to Earth on Tuesday, July 6th.

The Hubble Space Telescope was launched in 1990 and has captured stunning photographs of the universe for over 30 years. Coding Lab Is currently offline Due to a computer problem NASA is working on implementing a backup system I hope he brings Hubble back to health.

