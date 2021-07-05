Home Science The Hubble Telescope consists of red, white, and blue stars in a bright cluster

Jul 05, 2021 0 Comments
Hubble Space Telescope The dazzling scene of distant stars full of twinkling stars in red, white and blue was revealed during the July 4 US holiday.

This photo, released by NASA and the European Space Agency on July 2, shows the open star cluster NGC 330, a group of stars 180,000 light-years away. Small magelanic cloud, In our Milky Way dwarf satellite galaxy, Tucana, in the Tucana galaxy.

