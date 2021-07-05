Home Sports Hurricane owner invests in Alliance of American football

Hurricane owner invests in Alliance of American football

Jul 05, 2021 0 Comments
Hurricane owner invests in Alliance of American football

Photo by Jerry Broom, Archives Associated Press

Carolina Hurricane Owner Tom Tandon.

Barry Wilner
Associated Press




Carolina hurricane owner Tom Tandon has invested $ 250 million in the American Football Association.

Tandon will also be the leader of the eight-team league that began operations on February 9th. According to Tandon and AAF co-founder Charlie Epsol, his involvement in the new league paid off last week – despite the action following from the early days of the Tandon League.

Epsol on Tuesday denied rumors that the AAF had been financially saved by Tandon.

“It’s an amazing job,” Epsol, who founded AAF a year ago, told Bill Polian, managing director of the Professional Football Hall of Fame. This is a big challenge and opportunity, just like any startup, you are constantly looking for peace of mind. When we got together after the first week of activity, we saw a lot of interest from investors and we thought we could find someone who could take care of this league for a long time, which would be great. ”

Tandon, co-founder of the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, home of the AT&D Byron Nelson PGA Tour Tournament; Employer is the majority owner of Direct Healthcare, as well as the majority partner of sports entertainment company TopColf.

AAF has teams from Atlanta, Phoenix, San Diego, San Antonio, Memphis, Birmingham, Orlando and Salt Lake City. Before the playoffs, which end the last weekend in April, its regular schedule spans 10 weeks.

READ  Jon Jones: UFC fighter takes aerosol cans from protesters

You May Also Like

Brief MLB: Trevor Boyer Explains Himself to the MLB | In the form of John Oxford

Brief MLB: Trevor Boyer Explains Himself to the MLB | In the form of John Oxford

Blue jays could not clear the rays

Blue jays could not clear the rays

L'ancien président des États-Unis, Barack Obama, a révélé les dessous d'un pickup game organisé à la Maison Blanche avec les superstars NBA Lebron James, Dwyane Wade et Derrick Rose

Secret match between LeBron, T-Wade, T-Rose and … Barack Obama!

Breakfast: Daniel Snyder in the dark

Breakfast: Daniel Snyder in the dark

Anthony Edwards a fait passer un message à ses détracteurs et à LaMelo Ball après son career high NBA

Big business in preparation for the surface of the draft

The Cowboys are even richer

The Cowboys are even richer

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *