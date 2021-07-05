Hurricane owner invests in Alliance of American football

Carolina hurricane owner Tom Tandon has invested $ 250 million in the American Football Association.

Tandon will also be the leader of the eight-team league that began operations on February 9th. According to Tandon and AAF co-founder Charlie Epsol, his involvement in the new league paid off last week – despite the action following from the early days of the Tandon League.

Epsol on Tuesday denied rumors that the AAF had been financially saved by Tandon.

“It’s an amazing job,” Epsol, who founded AAF a year ago, told Bill Polian, managing director of the Professional Football Hall of Fame. This is a big challenge and opportunity, just like any startup, you are constantly looking for peace of mind. When we got together after the first week of activity, we saw a lot of interest from investors and we thought we could find someone who could take care of this league for a long time, which would be great. ”

Tandon, co-founder of the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, home of the AT&D Byron Nelson PGA Tour Tournament; Employer is the majority owner of Direct Healthcare, as well as the majority partner of sports entertainment company TopColf.

AAF has teams from Atlanta, Phoenix, San Diego, San Antonio, Memphis, Birmingham, Orlando and Salt Lake City. Before the playoffs, which end the last weekend in April, its regular schedule spans 10 weeks.