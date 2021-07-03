Home Science Researchers say the ‘dragon man’ may be a new human species

Researchers say the ‘dragon man’ may be a new human species

Jul 03, 2021 0 Comments
Researchers say the 'dragon man' may be a new human species

PALEONTOLOGY – Not all paleontologists agree on the location of the human family tree that should be occupied, the skull discovered 90 years ago

In Biologists The Chinese claimed to have discovered a new human race, called Homo langi or “Dragon Man” in French. These individuals lived during the Central Pleistocene geological period, 146,000 years ago, when Kiang Ji and his group formed a Study Released June 25 Novelty. According to the authors, Homo langi is closer to humans than Neanderthals.

However, this theory is not shared by the entire community. Scientist. Some experts have estimated that the skull that the Chinese relied on for their study did not necessarily have to have the place that researchers have stated in the hereditary tree of humanity. They also questioned whether Homo langi was a new breed.

“A wonderful skull”

The magazine explains that these opponents are still placing more emphasis on the skull, which has been studied by biologists. Science. They actually consider the remains to be the remains of the Denisovan man, whose existence scientists discovered only through DNA analysis. “This is an amazing skull,” commented paleontrologist Jean-Jacques Hublin, who (…) Read more in 20 minutes

You may also be interested in this content:

Also read:
Cannibalism: Were the first humans accustomed to swallowing each other?
The dinosaurs were not already in great condition when a meteorite hit Earth
Australia’s largest dinosaur discovered in 2007 actually belongs to a new species

READ  What is the relationship between asteroids, discovered water and organic matter and the creation of life on Earth

You May Also Like

The Importance of Everything We Don't Know About Science - Revista Galileo

The Importance of Everything We Don’t Know About Science – Revista Galileo

The temperature record officially fell in Antarctica, and in February it was on a shirt

The temperature record officially fell in Antarctica, and in February it was on a shirt

Power plants above the clouds? China has an unprecedented plan

Power plants above the clouds? China has an unprecedented plan

A large lake was discovered on Mars

A large lake was discovered on Mars

An unusual comet has crossed the Earth. She is full of ... alcohol

An unusual comet has crossed the Earth. She is full of … alcohol

Watch how thousands of fire ants survive as "conveyor belts" escape the flood (video)

Watch how thousands of fire ants survive as “conveyor belts” escape the flood (video)

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *