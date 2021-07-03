A Special Cannes Festival Weekend in Pathe Belligore

Pathe and Kommont theaters in many major cities, including Lyon, offer to follow you when the Cannes Film Festival opens next week.

The 74th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival will take place from Tuesday, July 6 to Saturday, July 17 with a panel of judges headed by US Director Spike Lee. On this occasion, Pathe and Commont Cinemas are offering to open and close the festival for the 8th year in Paris, Rennes, Nantes, Toulouse and Lyon.

As a first step, from Tuesday, July 6, the Rise of the Steps will air from 7.15pm, before showing the opening film of the Pathe Bellicore. Annette Written by Leos Carax (with Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver)

Then, at the end of the festival, from Friday 16th July to Sunday 18th July, Pathe will present about fifteen selected films in five theaters in France, including Pathe Bellicore in Lyon. “An exceptional opportunity to find these films, almost at the same time as going to the festival, for some, many months before the theatrical release. “

Tickets are not on sale yet: they depend on the order in which they will be released soon. To make sure you don’t miss anything, you can already sign up Facebook event.

Also read: “This is the Festival of Cinema in Lyon:” Cinema has a real passion “, 4 seats until Sunday”