Home World Twitter suspended embassy accounts of Belarusian people

Twitter suspended embassy accounts of Belarusian people

Jul 02, 2021 0 Comments
Twitter suspended embassy accounts of Belarusian people

The social networking site “Twitter” has suspended the accounts of the exiled opposition group, which calls itself the embassies of the Belarusian people.

The group was formed after last year’s presidential election in Belarus, in which longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko declared himself the winner. The opposition believes the election was rigged, in fact the opposition candidate, Svetlana Sihanska, won.

Extensive protests erupted in Belarus after the elections, which were brutally suppressed. Hundreds of people were imprisoned. Activists complain of torture during detention and inhumane treatment.

With the struggles, the Belarusian deportation movement also grew.

Deported groups who see Sihanouk as an election winner and a legitimate president of Belarus claim that their social media accounts act as embassies for the Belarusian people.

“Although the regime is illegal, we never claim to be official embassies,” said a panel of the People’s Embassy in Germany. “We represent the people, not the regime.”

The group sent reporters and activists a screen shot of the email they received from Twitter. The group account violates Twitter’s rules, especially those related to identity theft.

There is no evidence that Belarusian officials have reported to Twitter the three accounts of Belarusian S, e Belarus ENUK and e Belarus ENTE, which represent Spain, the United Kingdom and Germany. All three groups of accounts have been suspended. However, Belarus has begun to block deported activists.

The main attraction was the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk to intercept the regime’s critic, Roman Protestantism.

“The Lukashenko regime is trying to silence anyone who dares to speak or fight the truth,” said one opposition group.

READ  Environmental disaster in Israel. The oil has been damaged about a kilometer from the unknown ship Swi

Twitter did not comment on this.

You May Also Like

Johnson & Johnson: An effective vaccine against delta variation

Johnson & Johnson: An effective vaccine against delta variation

Coast Guard Warning Scenes Near Immigrant Boat - Parlamane

Coast Guard Warning Scenes Near Immigrant Boat – Parlamane

Slovakia sputnik shares out, nobody wants it, expiration is approaching

Slovakia sputnik shares out, nobody wants it, expiration is approaching

The delta variant is coming to Mexico; Spread over three states

The delta variant is coming to Mexico; Spread over three states

From July 1, new requirements will apply to international travelers in Ecuador International | News

From July 1, new requirements will apply to international travelers in Ecuador International | News

It never rains in this beautiful village

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *