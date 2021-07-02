Smith and Leishman, Rookies de Australi

Both golfers will represent their country for the first time at the Olympics in Japan.

The Australian Golf Association announced on Friday that Mark Leishman and Cameron Smith will represent Australia in the men’s golf tournament at the Tokyo Olympics, while Minji Lee and Hannah Green will take part in the women’s tour.

Introduction to the Olympics

The pair, who teamed up this year to win the Zurich Classic on the PGA Tour, will both make their Olympic debut. “Growing up as a golfer you never thought about representing your country at the Olympics.”, Currently ranked 34th in the world, Leishman said. “It’s such an interesting thing to be able to bring home a medal for your country.”, Said the 37-year-old golfer.

Smith (28th in the world), who finished 2nd in the Masters last year, told himself “Super excited”. “Whenever I get the chance to wear the Australian flag and wear green and gold, I’m here.”, He added.

Representation

Named five times on the LPGA Tour, Lee, ranked 14th in the world, was just one of four members of the Australian delegation that competed in the Olympics, finishing seventh in Rio in 2016, when he returned to the golf program.

She has a solid counterpart in Green, signing four of the top 10 on the LPGA Tour this season, including finishing second at the Women’s World Championships. “I’m so glad to be going to Tokyo, can’t wait to be there.”Green, ranked 15th, became the third Australian to make a major landing when he won the PGA Championship in 2019.