The delta variant is coming to Mexico; Spread over three states

Mexico City- The delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus caused by Govt.

At a press conference, he pointed out that with the mutation known as delta, 14 more species have been recorded in the country since the outbreak in 2020.

“The delta variant in particular has been discovered recently. It has so far been found in three states (namely) Quintana Roo, Baja California and Mexico City,” he said.

He explained that the delta was the country’s capital with the most displacement, altering other mutations that existed a few weeks ago.

The PAHO consultant considered Mexico to be one of the best organizations to detect early abnormal outbreaks of Covit-19 or diseases that could affect public health.

He explained that the exchange of the delta variant is mainly connected with travelers, while at the social level its scattering remains limited in the Latin American region.

“It is very difficult to predict what the impact of the delta variation will be on our region. We have examples such as the alpha variant that entered the region and temporarily dominated some countries, which were quickly replaced by other mutations,” he concluded. (With information in Latin)