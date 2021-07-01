Home World The delta variant is coming to Mexico; Spread over three states

The delta variant is coming to Mexico; Spread over three states

Jul 01, 2021 0 Comments
The delta variant is coming to Mexico; Spread over three states

Mexico City- The delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus caused by Govt.

At a press conference, he pointed out that with the mutation known as delta, 14 more species have been recorded in the country since the outbreak in 2020.

“The delta variant in particular has been discovered recently. It has so far been found in three states (namely) Quintana Roo, Baja California and Mexico City,” he said.

He explained that the delta was the country’s capital with the most displacement, altering other mutations that existed a few weeks ago.

The PAHO consultant considered Mexico to be one of the best organizations to detect early abnormal outbreaks of Covit-19 or diseases that could affect public health.

He explained that the exchange of the delta variant is mainly connected with travelers, while at the social level its scattering remains limited in the Latin American region.

“It is very difficult to predict what the impact of the delta variation will be on our region. We have examples such as the alpha variant that entered the region and temporarily dominated some countries, which were quickly replaced by other mutations,” he concluded. (With information in Latin)

READ  Army troopers ID'd in lethal Black Hawk helicopter crash off California

You May Also Like

From July 1, new requirements will apply to international travelers in Ecuador International | News

From July 1, new requirements will apply to international travelers in Ecuador International | News

It never rains in this beautiful village

upload_article_image

Biden did “technological devastation” to China, while Ren Zhengfei was pro-American in the opposite way. Why? | Blog post

মিয়ানমারে বিদ্রোহীদের সঙ্গে সংঘর্ষে ৪৪ সেনা নিহতের দাবি

44 killed in clashes with rebels in Myanmar 1048194 | The voice of tomorrow

US troops in Syria: US forces in Syria Iranian-backed militia fires rocket

US troops in Syria: US forces in Syria Iranian-backed militia fires rocket

In response to the US attack: the shooting of a US base in Syria

In response to the US attack: the shooting of a US base in Syria

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *