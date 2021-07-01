Former SAP Tasks Council boss faces dismissal

On Monday, the chairman SAPThe task force, Ralph Z, is retiring from his post. Now he is about to be fired from the software company. A spokesman DocsThe Waldorf-based group commented on relevant information from working group circles: “We confirm that SAP SE’s working group has approved the extraordinary dismissal of the former task force chairman.” The next steps will now begin. Details are not provided, and crew members enjoy special protection against dismissal.

A SAP spokesman said the focus was on “extreme care, corporate governance and the protection of the privacy of those involved.” The company began internal investigations against both Z. and another task force.

The now-facing announcement of the dismissal is said to have been “difficult to clarify in many ways, suppressing circumstantial facts” during an investigation by a works and oversight committee colleague who allegedly tried to “prevent the truth from being determined”. Documents that the news agency dpa. Fellow is said to have committed wage fraud SAP internally investigates SAP colleague after a whistleblower points out suspected pay fraud. He is accused of taking leave without proper calculation. The former head of the task force is said to have handled the emails in this context.

Earlier in the week, Z. had said that resigning from "Rhine-Necker-Jeetung" was "not an easy decision". He did not respond to his intentions. In a group email, Z announced his resignation on Friday evening with immediate effect. The current deputy, Natalie Boyle, will be the interim heir. Internal inquiries into malpractices in the software company's working group have been known for a few weeks, but so far only one member of the working group has been mentioned in this context. The Heidelberg Public Prosecutor's Office is also investigating the oversight board election For attempting fraudulent activities. The prosecution is investigating allegations that an SAP employee must receive 500 500,000 to assist the task force in selecting staff representatives for the oversight committee.