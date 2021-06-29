None of the discovered exoplanets can support a biosphere similar to Earth – STUDY

According to a new study, none of the exoplanets discovered can support an Earth-like biosphere.

According to a new study published today, in the form of a diverse and fertile biosphere in plants, animals and microorganisms, none of the Exploonets in the Earth-like class as we know them have the right conditions to support life. Week. One week into the Royal Astronomical Society’s monthly announcements, Space.com reports Monday.

In this study, researchers at the University of Naples evaluated the basic conditions for the production of photosynthesis in ten exoplanets in the Earth’s segment, which are located in the habitable zone around stars, whose orbit they are in, according to Airpress.

What is the living area

The so-called habitable zone is the optimal distance from the star, so water can be liquid – a prerequisite for survival as we know it on Earth. However, researchers have concluded that the existence of an Earth-like planet in this habitable zone is not a sufficient condition to support a biosphere.

Photosynthesis requires a certain amount of sunlight for the life-giving process that allows plants and microorganisms to convert light into organic matter and oxygen into a reaction product. Not all stars can reach this level.

Researchers have calculated how much photosynthetic active radiation (RFA) these planets receive from their stars. RFAs are radiation in the wavelength range of 400 to 700 nanometers that can be used by organisms capable of photosynthesis. They concluded that there are planets in the orbits of stars that are too cold to provide most of the FRG. For example, a star twice as cold as the Sun can provide enough RFA to generate some photosynthetic reactions, but not enough to form a biosphere as complex as Earth.

Kepler-442b, Super Earth

One of the exoplanets included in the study, Kepler-442b, orbits the Sun 1,200 light-years from the Sun in the Lira galaxy, which is close enough to FRG to support a biosphere. From the research team.

Although the study was conducted only on a very small number of planets, astronomers know enough about the nature of stars in the Milky Way to understand how rare rare planets are in the photosynthetic biosphere. Most stars in the galaxy are red dwarfs, low-brightness stars, with temperatures up to a third that of the Sun – stars that are too “cold” to support photosynthesis in orbiting planets.

“Since red dwarfs are the most widespread stars in our galaxy, the result shows that such conditions, which are conducive to the evolution of complex life forms, are far rarer than we expected,” said Professor Giovanni Covon, the study’s coordinator.

For example, 20 of the 30 stars in the immediate vicinity of the Sun are red dwarfs.

However, even stars that are hotter than the sun are not exactly. Bright stars burn fast, and even if they produce enough RFA to support the photosynthetic process on a planet containing carbon and water, complex life forms may still be out before they form on orbiting planets.

“Unfortunately, it seems that the range of parameters that make possible the origin and evolution of complex life forms on a planet is not very wide,” Cowan added.

Thousands of foreign planes were spotted in the Milky Way

Astronomers have so far discovered thousands of extrasolar planets in the Milky Way, but little is known about them. From the discoveries made so far, it has not been very easy to find planets of Earth size and type in the habitable areas of other stars where water can be kept in a liquid state.

Upcoming missions such as the Hubble Space Telescope (JWSD), an alternative to Hubble that will be launched later this year, may reveal more about such distant worlds in the orbit of other stars and the possibility of having complex life forms on their surface.