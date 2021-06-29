Home Sports NFL | White End Demarius Thomas announced his retirement

Jun 29, 2021 0 Comments
(Englewood) White End Demarius Thomas announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday after 10 seasons.


Arnie Stapleton
Associated Press

Thomas shone at a good time for the Broncos, especially from 2012 to 2015, when Beyton Manning was a quarterback.

Denver were 55-17 at the time, winning 50 of theme Super Bowl.

During the 2012 to 2015 seasons, including the playoffs, Thomas had 6,249 receiving yards, 46 touchdowns and 445 catches.

Jan.

“I have never heard the stadium so loud,” said Broncos CEO Joe Ellis.

“It looks like yesterday,” Thomas said in a video posted on Francois’ Twitter account on Monday. I feel cool every time I watch the game.It’s just crazy. ”

Broncos will celebrate the life of Thomas at home on September 26 in the game against the Jets.

“DT had all the assets of the most famous broad receivers,” said John Elvey, head of football operations Francois.

“Size, speed, strength and athleticism, he chose all the boxes brilliantly. His consistency helped greatly in our success.”

Thomas played every Francois game from 2012 to 2017.

Draft 22e In 2010 (Georgia Tech), he played with the Texans and the Jets. He was nominated five times for Pro Paul.

During the four seasons Thomas has been at the Broncos, Manning has been a quarterback, and Thomas has always crossed 90 catches and 1,300 yards.

Hall of Fame Marvin Harrison and Jerry Rice are the other two players to hit those numbers in four consecutive seasons.

