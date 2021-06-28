Van Wijk (58) thinks about leaving: “I no longer send my application”

Dennis van Wijk is currently without a club, but will serve as an analyst. Not sure if the Dutchman will accept a job as a coach again. He already had a lot of negative experiences in Belgium.

Van Wijk no longer wanted to push himself into an adventure. “It really should be one where I can put my heart where ambition is, where you can work well and not be run by a leader dictator,” he explains. Sporesa. “I will no longer send my CV, but I’m already asked a few times, and I’ve passed for that. I have already sent a CV a few times to a club abroad.”

For now, Van Wijk wants his job as an analyst. “It’s a great job, I like it very much. I think the level among researchers is very high in Belgium, much higher than in the Netherlands. It focuses more on the show and the show, which I can not fully relate to. Can be lost. “

Van Wijk has already worked in Belgium with Charleroi, Bergen, Antwerp, Beershot and STV. Last year he was just as serious as a coach KV Austent.

