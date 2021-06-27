France XV: Sydney Limited, Blues face Australia in Brisbane on July 7

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced on Sunday that the first match of the XV de France tour of Australia, originally scheduled to play in Sydney on July 7, has been moved to Brisbane for health reasons.

“Facing the evolution of the health situation in Sydney, Australian officials and rugby Australia, in conjunction with the French Rugby Federation, have decided to move the opening match of the summer tour of Australia XV from France to Brisbane.”, He said in a statement.

Sydney and its suburbs were all closed for two weeks on Saturday due to the progress of the highly contagious delta variant of Govit-19.

So the Blues will play their first of three matches against the Wallabies on Wednesday, July 7, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, 900 km north of Sydney.

Isolation

The second will take place on Tuesday 13 July in Melbourne, on July 17, before returning to Brisbane.

Because of this tight plan, the FFR and the National Rugby League (LNR) reached an agreement that would allow France’s XV to benefit from an expanded squad of 42 players, instead of the 35 originally planned, but a third-tier passport problem with Clermont Alexandre Fischer Due to which he was forced to go back.

The team, which includes 41 players, including 21 newcomers, is currently following strict 14-day isolation imposed on anyone coming from abroad by Australian authorities.