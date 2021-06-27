Home Top News France XV: Sydney Limited, Blues face Australia in Brisbane on July 7

France XV: Sydney Limited, Blues face Australia in Brisbane on July 7

Jun 27, 2021 0 Comments
France XV: Sydney Limited, Blues face Australia in Brisbane on July 7

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced on Sunday that the first match of the XV de France tour of Australia, originally scheduled to play in Sydney on July 7, has been moved to Brisbane for health reasons.

“Facing the evolution of the health situation in Sydney, Australian officials and rugby Australia, in conjunction with the French Rugby Federation, have decided to move the opening match of the summer tour of Australia XV from France to Brisbane.”, He said in a statement.
Sydney and its suburbs were all closed for two weeks on Saturday due to the progress of the highly contagious delta variant of Govit-19.
So the Blues will play their first of three matches against the Wallabies on Wednesday, July 7, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, 900 km north of Sydney.

Isolation

The second will take place on Tuesday 13 July in Melbourne, on July 17, before returning to Brisbane.
Because of this tight plan, the FFR and the National Rugby League (LNR) reached an agreement that would allow France’s XV to benefit from an expanded squad of 42 players, instead of the 35 originally planned, but a third-tier passport problem with Clermont Alexandre Fischer Due to which he was forced to go back.
The team, which includes 41 players, including 21 newcomers, is currently following strict 14-day isolation imposed on anyone coming from abroad by Australian authorities.

READ  Joe Biden and Xi Jinping measure each other during a marathon exchange: "If we do nothing, they will crush us"

You May Also Like

Buckingham Palace a admis devoir «faire plus» pour favoriser la diversité de ses employés. Actellement, la proportion de ses employés issus de minorités ethniques n’est que de 8,5%, avec un objectif de 10% pour 2022. PHOTO ARCHIVES AFP

Buckingham Palace says it “needs to do more” to enhance the diversity of its staff

Feasting on "Roots" in Australia, Ajane finds herself in Emma Decker Super Rugby

Feasting on “Roots” in Australia, Ajane finds herself in Emma Decker Super Rugby

La station de métro Westminster à Londres

DFL: 4G coming soon across London Underground?

Sydney, Australia's largest city, has been closed for 15 days

Sydney, Australia’s largest city, has been closed for 15 days

How Biopharmaceutical Companies Like Samsung Biologics Are Fighting COVID-19 and Preparing for Future of Biopharma

Formula 1 news update: British Grand Prix & More!

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *