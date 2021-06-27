Cuba will establish an astronomical laboratory with Russian technology

Experts from Cuba and Russia will install a powerful telescope to make extensive observations in space. And strengthening the surveillance system of the Caribbean nation.

This technology transfer is the forerunner of other tools coming from the European country for real-time data collection, analysis and application and for exchange and connection with other stations internationally.

The automatic telescope contributes to the position, photovoltaic and spectroscopic observations of a wide range of astronomical objects. These devices can also help predict hazards such as meteorite falls or other celestial bodies.

“This first astronomical observatory is part of a collaboration between the two countries that has a high-purpose and precision telescope to monitor so-called space debris, meteorological and atmospheric objects,” he said. Sputnik Rudy Montero, director of the Geophysical and Astronomical Institute (IGA).

(Taken Science Network)