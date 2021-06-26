In London, these double decker buses run on hydrogen

« Our investment in these Hydrogen bus Not only does it help us clean the air in London, it also supports jobs across the UK and the local economy. This is an excellent example of how intercontinental cooperation and investment in the latest technologies can result in air pollution and how to deal with the climate crisis and stimulate economic growth. Sadiq Khan summed up the challenges of this new DFL investment: building domestically, in this regard in Northern Ireland, and mitigating the environmental impact of public transport. Fuel cell buses emit only steam.

When they are added to the service, dual-decker buses will run on hydrogen fuel cells from a plant in Rankorn and use the remaining hydrogen from an industrial installation. From 2023, they will be A marine wind farm is powered by hydrogen produced by electrolysis from a farm. A new hydrogen service station built in Ealing will allow you to recharge in five minutes, and only once a day according to their autonomy.

Beyond the environmental aspect, travelers will benefit from the increased travel convenience: equipped with USB charging ports for quieter, more flexible and free use when restarting, these buses will send the Spartan facility of passengers to the museum. Older diesel versions are dual-decker buses.

London was not the first city to introduce hydrogen double decker buses.Aberdeen has been fitted since 2015 The first five double-decker buses acquired have now traveled more than 1.9 million kilometers), however, it remains the European capital, which has invested heavily in its public transport fleet’s environmental transformation: NOx emissions buses have been reduced by 90% in some years.