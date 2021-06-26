Home Top News In London, these double decker buses run on hydrogen

In London, these double decker buses run on hydrogen

Jun 26, 2021 0 Comments
A Londres, ces bus à deux étages carburent à l&apos;hydrogène
Twenty new double decker hydrogen buses Transport for London (DFL), the public transport operator of the English capital, has joined the Navy. Presented by the city’s iconic mayor, Sadiq Khan, this new arrival is already in circulation with more than 500 electric buses and 3,800 hybrids, and testament to the genuine desire of elected officials to decarbonize their city’s traffic.

« Our investment in these Hydrogen bus Not only does it help us clean the air in London, it also supports jobs across the UK and the local economy. This is an excellent example of how intercontinental cooperation and investment in the latest technologies can result in air pollution and how to deal with the climate crisis and stimulate economic growth. Sadiq Khan summed up the challenges of this new DFL investment: building domestically, in this regard in Northern Ireland, and mitigating the environmental impact of public transport. Fuel cell buses emit only steam.

When they are added to the service, dual-decker buses will run on hydrogen fuel cells from a plant in Rankorn and use the remaining hydrogen from an industrial installation. From 2023, they will be A marine wind farm is powered by hydrogen produced by electrolysis from a farm. A new hydrogen service station built in Ealing will allow you to recharge in five minutes, and only once a day according to their autonomy.

Beyond the environmental aspect, travelers will benefit from the increased travel convenience: equipped with USB charging ports for quieter, more flexible and free use when restarting, these buses will send the Spartan facility of passengers to the museum. Older diesel versions are dual-decker buses.

READ  ATP - Cordoba - Benoit pair fall in love and win in South America #ATP #CordobaOpen #Jarry #Munar #NicolasJarry

London was not the first city to introduce hydrogen double decker buses.Aberdeen has been fitted since 2015 The first five double-decker buses acquired have now traveled more than 1.9 million kilometers), however, it remains the European capital, which has invested heavily in its public transport fleet’s environmental transformation: NOx emissions buses have been reduced by 90% in some years.

You May Also Like

Formula 1 news update: British Grand Prix & More!

Non-GamStop Casinos – Are They Really Better?

Your UEFA European Championship Stadium Guide

Amid the eruption of the Delta variant, even stadiums in London were vaccinated

Amid the eruption of the Delta variant, even stadiums in London were vaccinated

Three tickets to pick up in South America

Three tickets to pick up in South America

Cups of the season

Cups of the season

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *