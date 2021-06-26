DFL: 4G coming soon across London Underground?

Who among you has not already pulled your hair out when you wanted to warn your “date” or your late colleague due to a metro problem, but you? Do you not have 4G Metro to send your message?

Hallelujah! The problem will finally be solved. Broadband mobile coverage will soon be offered in the London Underground, the capital City Hall said in a statement. Fiber provided by PAI Communications will deploy 4 and 5G at key locations such as Camden Town, Oxford Circus, Tottenham Court Road and Bank to launch by the end of 2022. Downhall justifies this move with the London economy, allowing users to enjoy full mobile and internet connectivity.

“As London rebuilds itself from this epidemic, securing jobs and boosting our city’s economy is a priority for me. Investing in London’s connectivity and digital infrastructure should be at its core.” Sadiq Khan said in this regard.