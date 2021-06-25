Home Sports Paul George’s Honorable Command

Paul George’s Honorable Command

Jun 25, 2021 0 Comments
Paul George assume mais se fait massacrer après l'humiliante défaite NBA

Paul George, who has often smiled since coming to the Clippers, continues to perform well. Valuable in Thursday night’s win, Winger released a statistic that is respectable.

As they fight back into the finals of this conference, the clippers begin to use it. In three of these playoffs, they led three times to start 0-2. Against the Maws, and then against the Jazz, they changed course. However, against Sons, a notable absence should be noted: Kavi Leonard.

It is not yet known whether the knee-injured winger will return against the Suns, or even in these playoffs. No problem because Paul George takes care of everything. He was still invaluable with 106-92 points in his team’s win this Thursday evening.

With 27 points from 9/26 shooting, Fiji 13 is not out with the best percentage in the world, but he still has 15 rebounds and 8 assists stacked. It’s a really good performance on his part, and proof that we can count on him this post season. If you have any doubts, Stotmuse makes sure to let you know.

Paul George has scored more than 20 points in 16 straight games – the longest streak in Clippers history and the longest active in the NBA.

Not only is the winger making history for his team, he now has the biggest streak in the league. Evidence that George guarantees a certain product in the score, even on bad evenings. Appreciate its features instead:

Paul George, who has been heavily criticized in recent weeks, responded correctly to his team’s victory this Thursday evening. He is the one who has to continue on this path to bring the clippers to the title. This year, more than ever, the ring is not far off.

