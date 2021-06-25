New operating system – 6 highlights around Windows 11 – and 3 disappointments

– 6 Highlights Around Windows 11 – and 3 Disappointments Yesterday Microsoft released the next Windows. Important announcements and marginalized. Raphael Zeyer

Now responsible for Windows too: Surface boss Banos Banoy has introduced the new Windows 11. Screenshot: Microsoft

Design

Everything is very elegant and airy: the new Windows 11. Screenshot: Microsoft

Windows 11 looks sleek and light. Transparency effects, a central start button, multiple desktops and easy multitasking make the new Windows more beautiful and intuitive. But when you explore the menus in depth you will notice how well everything works and looks. Are polluted sites still inactive?

Android apps for Windows

No less apps: Supports Android to Windows. Screenshot: Microsoft

Sleep has improved with Google tablets. Now come Microsoft and have a piece of pie. As Microsoft has shown us, if Android applications actually run on Windows 11, the Microsoft operating system will become an important Android platform. Awesome detail: Android apps do not come from Google, but from Amazon. Microsoft has a deal with Amazon and offers Android apps from there.