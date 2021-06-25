Koda Trailer (Apple TV +), Belier’s American remake of La Fame

Koda, American remake of the French film Aries family On Apple TV +, right His trailer Today. It will be available on the streaming platform on August 13th.

With a voice that her parents could not hear, 17-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only person in her family who listens. His life as a translator with his parents (Marley Madlin and Troy Kotsur) and in his daily work, before going to school, is central to his father and son’s family fishing boat. Elder brother (Daniel Torrent). But when Ruby joins his high school choir, he discovers his singing talent and sings a duet with Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her singing director (Eugenio Derpes) to join a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between her family duties and the pursuit of dreams.

Apple paid $ 25 million earlier this year to acquire the rights Koda. It happened during the Sundance Film Festival. $ 25 million is a record for rights during such an event. Previous registration last year Palm springs .5 to 22.5 million.

To compare Koda + And on Apple TV Aries family, French movie trailer here (pre-2014):