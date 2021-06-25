Delta Variation: London Half Caring, Half Assurance

The delta variant, which is more contagious than the English variant (alpha), is now predominant in the country, where it represents 90% of epidemics.

From our correspondent in London

Thanks for the success His vaccine campaign, England thought to be more advanced than the continent in its full return to normal life. Alas, the Delta (or “Indian”) variant got better at this pace “Independence Day” Postponed for a month to July 19th.

The delta variant is now the majority in the country, representing 90% of cases of SARS-Cowie-2 infection. The number of pollutants in the lowest fall rose to more than 16,000 positive cases in 24 hours on Wednesday. These rates continue to rise in all parts of the UK, according to the Public Health UK, which is the highest in the Northwest (238.9 cases per 100,000).

This number is increasing for all ages, although the highest rates are among 20-29 year olds, followed by 10-19 year olds. According to Professor Neil Ferguson, an Imperial College scientist and government consultant, this is the Indian variant