New Star Trek content exclusively in Paramount + Latin America

Paramount Plus Latin America announces exclusive premiere of Star Trek, Lower Tex and Strange New World licenses.

The original blockbuster half-hour animated comedy series Star Trek: Low Bridges (Seasons 1 and 2) Available exclusively Paramount + Latin America from September 2021. Also, the next original series, Star Trek: Strong New WorldsAlso available on premium streaming service.

“We had the opportunity to bring these two new series from the iconic Star Trek universe to Paramount + Latin America,” commented Paramount + Latin America CEO. Kelly Day, Head of Streaming and COO, Viacom CBS Networks International.. “We are proud Paramount + Star Trek’s goal. They fully cater to our diverse content presentation which includes beloved owners, awesome original content and fan favorite content for our audience around the world. “.

Emmy Award winner Mike McMahon (Rick and Morty, The opposite of the sun), Star Trek: Low Bridges Focuses on the service team, one of StarPleet’s smallest starships, USS CeritosAt 2380. Ensign Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendy have to handle their homework and social life, while the ship is rocked by numerous science fiction. Starfleet crew living on the ship’s “lower decks” USS CeritosThe Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team teaches Rutherford, starring Ensign Beckett Mariner, Downey Newsom, Ensign Brad Boymler, Jack Coyd, Ensin Tendi, Noel Wells, and Eugene Cordo. The Starfleet characters who make up the ship’s bridge crew are Captain Carol Freeman, Don Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom, Jerry O’Connell, and Dr. de Ana, played by Gillian Wickman.

Star Trek: Low Bridges

Lower sites CBS is the product of Animation Productions, the new animation division of CBS Studio; ரகசிய மறைவு; And Rodenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzmann and Heather Godin of Secret Highwood are the executive producers, Rod Rodenberry and Rodenberry Entertainment’s Trevor Roth and Katie Grends (219 Productions). Aaron Bayers (Secret Hideout), co-executive producer, brought McMahon aboard. Best Title (Big mouth), An Emmy-winning independent animation production company, is the animation studio for the series. The series is distributed by Viacom CBS Global Distribution Group.

Star Trek: Strong New Worlds

The series is based on the years when Captain Christopher Bike was Commander USS Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorite characters from the second season of the show. Star Trek: DiscoveryAnson Mount for Captain Christopher Bike, Rebecca Romez for first place and Ethan Peck for Science Officer Spoke. The series will take the top spot in a decade, with Captain Bike, Science Officer Spoke and Captain Kirk boarding a NATO flight. USS EnterpriseAs they explore new worlds in the galaxy. Other Cast: Pops Olasunmogun (Black glass, Sand), Christina Song (Tom and Jerry, Black glass), Celia Rose Gooding (Disconnected small tablet), Jess Bush (Skinford, Nortons) And Melissa Navia (Dietland, Billion).

The first scene of the series was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story of Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers co-star, directing the first episode of Goldsman. Goldman, Kurtzman and Lumet executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Godin, Frank Syracuse, John Weber, Rod Rodenberry and Trevor Roth. Aaron Byers, Akela Cooper and Davy Perez will be co-executive producers. Akiva Goldsman is an executive producer and a key member of the Creativity Team Star Trek: Picard. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Rottenberry Entertainment. The series is distributed by Viacom CBS Global Distribution Group.

