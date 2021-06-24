If you connect to that WiFi ... the iPhone works!

Internet Desk: Recently there is a new problem for iPhone users. The iOS error is problematic if it is connected to a WiFi network with a specific name. Security researchers have found that trying to connect to WiFi with special characters can freeze the iPhone. As part of the research .. named a personal WiFi hotspot with special characters. Tried to connect that hotspot with the iPhone. However, he found that the iPhone was not connected. As well as completely disabling the WiFi connection. Unable to connect with other hotspots. The same problem arises when changing the hotspot SST or rebooting the iPhone.

How to solve it?

When testing whether the same problem is coming on iPhone or Android phones .. it was found that there is no problem on Android smartphones. Android users connect to the hotspot with an unusual name without any problems. This means it will be the most delusional time of the year. Experts also say there is a solution to the problem. He said resetting the iOS network settings would solve the problem.