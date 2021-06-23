Travel in Australia: What are the steps and methods to know?

Located on the other side of the world, Australia is a popular destination for travelers. With its large area and spectacular sites, this place is ideal Road trips. There you can find out Great Barrier Reef, Uluru Hill, not forgetting the abundant wildlife Colas, Kangaroos, Wombats Etc.), dream beaches and welcoming cities.

Conditions for traveling to Australia

Like New Zealand, Australia did not choose Open its borders to travelers, Regardless of their nationality. For now, it is not possible for you to go there during the holidays. Who can go to the island continent for now:

– Permanent residents and their immediate families.

– New Zealanders, due to the travel bubble created with Australia.

– For compulsory reasons, foreign visitors should apply for Visa + Travel Exemption at this address (https://travel-exemptions.homeaffairs.gov.au/tep). You must place the request at least two weeks before you leave for Australia.

Except for people coming from a plane New Zealand, People going to Australia, including Australian citizens, must be subjected to compulsory 14-day isolation. A Test the PCR Less than 72 hours should be given negative.

As for those parked inside Australia, There are three scenarios:

– If your transportation takes less than 8 hours within the international zone of the Australian airport, you do not need a visa or specific authorization.

– If your transportation lasts from 8 hours to 72 hours, you will need to apply for a 771 transport visa. You will also need to constantly update the instructions of the Australian Immigration Authority.

– Beyond 72 hours, Australian officials consider it no longer a question of traffic. Passengers should therefore apply for a travel ban exemption in this case.

Covid 19: Rules to follow in Australia

In Australia, control measures are placed in different states and territories (there are six states and two territories). So the rules are not the same everywhere. You can find all these activities on the site https://www.healthdirect.gov.au/covid19-restriction-checker.

Take, for example, New South Wales, where Sydney is located:

– Masks are mandatory on public transport and indoor public places (cinemas, museums, etc.).

– The number of people in the reception area should not exceed 1 person per 2 m2, or a total of 25 people. This is of particular concern in restaurants, bars and casinos.

– You can have up to 100 visitors at a time in a house. The total number of visitors includes adults and children. If you gather more than 100 visitors to a home, you must have a COVID-19 protection plan and make it available for inspection upon request. Up to 200 people can gather in an outdoor public place such as a park, reserve, beach, garden or public place.

– To go to certain places, it is mandatory to register and provide QR code through the application “Service NSW COVID Secure Check-in”. These activities are especially used in zoos, fisheries and public swimming pools.

Also read:

⋙ Australia: Tasmanian demons disappear and are born in the wild 3000 years later

⋙ Australia filmed shark chase

⋙ Australia: Discovers a new spider called Nemo after the cartoon