Croatia beat England in the last 16, the best Scotland in the group

England reached the last 16 of the European Championship by defeating the Czech Republic and becoming the best team in the group. In another match of the same group, Croatia also beat Scotland to finish second.

England beat Group D 1-0 at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday night. Croatia, on the other hand, won 3-1 at Hampton Park in Glasgow.

Raheem Sterling’s goal is to honor the British ‘winning goal. However, the hosts have been playing well-organized football since the beginning. As a result they bring it home in just twelve minutes. Sterling wrapped the fruit in a distant post on top of Jack Krylish’s cross. This is the second objective of the English perspective on the current euro. In the first half the great effort of English captain Harry Kane was blocked by Czech Republic goalkeeper Thomas.

Czech perspectives could not put English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford into two parts in such a big test. The English could not get close to the opponent’s net. As a result, the gap does not increase.

In the last sixteen, England, France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary will be the adversaries.

Croatia, on the other hand, watered down Scotland’s last 16 dreams. Nicola Vlasic stunned the hosts with a superb goal in the 17th minute. However, before the break of the first half, Colm Macrigor spread the word to 12,000 supporters. But an hour after the match, Croatia advanced with a goal from Luka Modric. Then, in the 7th minute, after Ivan Perisic’s goal, there was a thorn in the side of the gallery.

Croatia, who won their first match against Scotland, are in the last 16 of the group difference because they are ahead of the Czech Republic by a goal difference. The Czech Republic, one of the top four teams in Group Six, also advanced to the next round.

In this group England have 2 wins in 3 matches and 6 points in 1 draw. Croatia with 2 wins, 1 draw and 4 points. The Czech Republic is also trailing by a goal difference with equal points in matches. Scotland in fourth with 1 point in a draw.

Bangladesh Time: 0303 hrs, June 23, 2021

M.H.M.