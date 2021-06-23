By the end of 2024 there will be mobile coverage all over the London Underground

According to the Mayor of London, by the end of 2024, the city will have full underground mobile coverage.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, Announced By the end of 2024, travelers in the London Underground will receive a mobile reception across entire stations and subways. Popular venues including Oxford Circus, Tottenham Court Road, Bank, Euston and Camden Town will be connected by the end of 2022, with extended phase security in the coming months.

The announcement comes a year after the introduction of 4G coverage in March 2020 between Westminster and Canning Town on the east side of the Jubilee Line. The Transport Authority said transport (DFL) for the city of London would support future infrastructure. As well as 4G, but support for the new generation mobile network will remain with mobile operators.

“If I am re-elected mayor, I promise the people of London that I will provide 4G over the entire metro network.”London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement. “It’s already operating in the eastern part of the Jubilee lineup.

DFL works with PFI Communications to provide security over the entire network. Includes more than 2,000 km of cabling at tunnels and stations. In addition to providing mobile coverage to metro commuters, the plan should also have the benefits of mobile coverage in the city. The fiber cabling installed in the London Underground mines will be connected to buildings and other infrastructure such as street lights and bus stops, allowing smaller mobile transmitters to be installed and increasing safety.

The announcement comes as ridership in the London Underground has plummeted due to the infection, which has had major financial implications for the Transport Authority. In June, the UK government agreed to issue a third bailout to TFL, bringing the total to $ 4 billion (approximately $ 6.6 billion) to keep the services afloat. TfL claims that providing mobile reception on the network will generate more revenue during the 20-year contract period with BAI.