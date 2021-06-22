Home World The Taliban in Afghanistan: The Taliban have seized control of the Tajikistan border in Afghanistan, the largest operation since the withdrawal of US troops from the country – the capture of the port of Suttah Khan, the largest city by troops.

Jun 22, 2021 0 Comments
Kabul
Taliban Afghanistan I occupy the main border with Tajikistan. Authorities say security forces have relinquished their positions and some have fled across the border. The northern Sheikh Khan Bandar in Afghanistan is about 50 kilometers from Kunduz, the first large area captured by the Taliban since the withdrawal of US troops.

Kunduz provincial councilor Khalidin Hakmi said, “Unfortunately after an hour of fighting in the morning, the Taliban captured the port of Sheikh Khan and the city and checked the posts on the border with Tajikistan.” At the same time, an army official said they were forced to leave a checkpoint on the border and that some soldiers had crossed the border into Tajikistan. In the morning Taliban militants were everywhere.

Taliban spokesman Jabihullah Mujahid also confirmed that its militants had captured the Beyonc ஆற்ற crossing. The Mujahideen have complete control over all borders near Shirkhan Bandar and Tajikistan.

The Taliban have been in control of several districts since the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan began on May 1. Imam Sahib of Northern Kunduz, located in the northern suburbs of Afghanistan, shares a border with Tajikistan, an important supply route to Central Asia. Provincial police spokesman Inamuddin Rahmani said police and Afghan National Army soldiers were trying to protect the district.

He said it was not immediately known how many security guards were killed or how many Taliban fighters were killed during the city’s defense. Taliban spokesman Jabiullah Mujahid confirmed that Imam Sahib district was now under Taliban control and added, “We have heard that many soldiers have surrendered to the Taliban.” This includes Achin next to Imam Sahib.

