“IPhone” – 5 steps to improve control of technology

Give the update iOS 14.5 The new Apple recently released gives users extra control over their personal data.

According to the “Middle East” website, this can be done with other options by following 5 steps to improve control of the iPhone:

Control

Control Center is a panel of frequently used settings that appear in front of you with the swipe of a finger.

To modify the Control Center and add features and features, click the Settings icon on the main screen, go down to the “Control Center” setting, and then select from the list of application icons.

Set the click motion

The back-click feature can be used running on iPhone 8 or later iOS14 Then, lightly tap the back several times to trigger the phone to perform a specific function..

Mail and News

With “Siri” you can select applications as default programs, open “Gmail” settings or any other application, press the Settings icon on the main screen and select Browse the application name to access its settings. On the next screen, select the preferred program by clicking on Automatic Browser Application or Automatic Email Application.

Direct response to text messages

To respond to certain messages in a conversation between two messages or in a group chat where everyone uses the “Message” app, press the message until it appears in the options list, select “Reply” and click the blue “Send” arrow to enter the answer.

get siri

To enable the capabilities of “Siri”, “Apple” can change the format and timing of its work, by clicking on the settings icon on the additional screen, select “Siri” and select “Search” options.