And Turkey Ho Rover on the Moon – Science – Life

Turkey plans to send a rover to the moon using a domestic rocket engine, which will be launched for the first time in the 2023 control mission.

Source: P92, Space.com Tuesday, June 22, 2021 | 15:37 -> 08:58 Photo: Profile

The rover will launch in 2028 or 2029 and collect scientific data from the moon, according to Turkish Space Agency (TUA) President Serd Hussein Yildirim.

Yildirim said the rocket planned to launch the rover will be manufactured domestically and uses a hybrid engine currently being developed in the country.

“We want to use our own engine to reach the moon, but first bring the spacecraft into low Earth orbit with international assistance,” Yildirim said.

According to Turkish news agency Anatoly, the 2023 mission will involve a ‘rough’ landing on the moon, which should help Turkish engineers gather data for a ‘smooth’ landing in the late 2020s.

Turkey plans to send its citizen to the International Space Station in the coming years to conduct scientific experiments.

In addition, Turkey’s National Space Program, announced in February this year, aims to establish a Turkish space station and develop a domestic regional satellite system for position and time.

Turkey launched its space agency in 2018, and the move has been criticized as taking place in the midst of an economic crisis. Supporters, however, argue that the space program could encourage researchers and scientists to stay in the country instead of going abroad.

The details of the space program, whose budget has not yet been released, will allow Turkey to join a small group of countries capable of carrying out complex space exploration projects on their own.



The announcement of the space program in February took place on the same day that the United Arab Emirates’ space mission successfully entered the orbit of the Red Planet.

