Let’s go to Amazon Prime Day

From now until June 22nd, Amazon is offering its prime day, with millions of discount offers on one click.

Jeff Bezos’ annual group shopping party is off to a great start. As in previous years, even a week before the sale, Amazon Prime subscribers Freebox Delta customers can benefit from attractive discounts on all technology products, such as wireless headphones, 4K TVs of all sizes and sizes. All types of devices include speakers, smartphones (iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Redmi, Oppo), tablets, notebooks, dongles (fire sticks), connected objects, cameras, mice, keyboards, storage solutions, hard drives or pico projectors.

This year, Amazon has millions of deals from top brands and more than a million deals from small and medium businesses. The group invested more than 100 million million to help small businesses during Prime Day, and June 7 – Prime members were able to borrow 10 euros in those two days if they spent 10 euros on “some small businesses” on Amazon. 20. Throughout the event, the group also highlights the offers of Amazon Live, a streaming platform in which brands and creators showcase a variety of products sold on the site of American companies. The goal is to retain 200 million Amazon Prime subscribers.

Offers for services accessible through the Prime subscription are available at 50% off the first Twitch subscription or for கேட்க 1 for 6 months. “Unprecedented Entertainment and Exclusive Benefits” Also available on Prime Video, Amazon Music and Prime Gaming.