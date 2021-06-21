Home Economy 5 lessons to learn as you grow

5 lessons to learn as you grow

Jun 21, 2021 0 Comments
5 lessons to learn as you grow

Each year, I take time to think about the promises, lessons, and ideas that my two young daughters will want to learn as they grow older.

As an Asian American parent, husband and business owner I wrote a letter for Father’s Day This includes things I can’t wait to share with my kids one day:

Dear Polar and Zebolin,

Last year and 2021 (so far) were incredibly tough. The global epidemic has killed hundreds of thousands of people, made millions sick and affected the daily lives of billions of people.

We are also experiencing historical social unrest fueled by chronic racial injustice. The Black Lives Matter movement runs deeper than anything I have ever known in my life.

These events have changed the way we live, work, learn and relate to each other. So here are some valuable life lessons I hope you will consider as you get older:

1. Your mom and I will never stop fighting for justice that everyone deserves – And You have to promise to do it.

When I was growing up, my family and I did not have an open conversation about race and human rights. We did not participate in the marches. Your grandparents were Chinese immigrants, and their aspirations were more focused on survival.

As you grow older to have children of your own, I hope you will look back with deep gratitude for my and your mother’s commitment to raising anti-racist daughters.

2. Always look for opportunities to grow as an individual in your personal and professional life.

READ  Best Prime Day Vacuum Deals: Save $ 200 on iRobot Roomba i6 Plus, 5 265 on a Shark IQ and more

Beyond the family, there are vast cultural forces that continue to shape your life and worldview, and I see more and more of the positive and multiplying role they can play. Too obvious? Technology and social networks.

I hope you will join these conversations – not only participate, but grow. Take a look at different perspectives. Find ways to train yourself. Recognize the danger of “echo chambers”.

3. Conversation is always a start.

Starting a conversation makes a huge difference. But taking action is the norm, because there are fewer obstacles today. It is very easy to identify and support the reasons you believe. Providing advocacy and resources, for example, with just one click.

The last few months have been particularly difficult for Asian Americans. Long-standing issues related to discrimination and racism against us have come to the fore.

4. Increase your voice, share your stories, and listen to the stories of others.

At an alarming rate, Asian Americans are physically and verbally assaulted. (Remember when you asked why a guy in the mall was yelling at us? He blamed us for causing Covid 19.)

If these events made me sad, they encouraged me more than ever. I begin to understand the power of using my voice and sharing my stories. I spoke in panels, attended countless sessions I could count on, and tried to teach myself well and get better information.

5. You are not only a partner of the communities around you, but also of you.

In both of you, I have already seen a deeper acquisition of your identity and a greater sense of self-worth – much more than you were at your age.

READ  3 ASX shares that could give investors a inventory split in 2020 // Motley Idiot Australia

Your support and pride in Asian culture amazes me every day. When I got home (uninvited) to see you two working on this poster, I was so proud a little sad.

Your passion, your energy and your commitment make you a partner of all the communities around you. But as you grow older, as community pressure to comply intensifies, do not forget that you are your own friend.

Do not allow your support for others to obscure the progress you want to make for your own community. Teach yourself and others about the richness of your culture and history.

Find ways to stand up proudly for all members of the larger Asian American and Pacific island community. As with every dimension of your voice, the world will become a better place to hear it.

Always love

Papa

Marvin Chow He is the Vice President of Marketing at Google, where he leads sales of some of the company’s most important and strategic products, including search, maps, Chrome, photos and messaging. He also oversees global social media efforts and advises on some pirated products. Marvin and his wife, Jeong, live in California with their daughters, Poler and Zepolin. Follow him on Twitter RETREALmarvin.

Don’t miss:

You May Also Like

Ikea: des meubles et accessoires disponibles sur Amazon à petit prix !

Ikea: Furniture and accessories available on Amazon at low prices!

Netflix: Top 3 des sorties du week-end à ne surtout pas louper !

Netflix: Top 3 Weekend Releases Not to Be Missed!

bandeaubielsa

Copa America 2021: June 19 Magazine

Usa: les entreprises accordent des conges pour le juneteenth[reuters.com]

Companies offer leave to “Junetin”

3D Systems and Alpine F1 Group Acura Composite PIV

3D Systems and Alpine F1 Group Acura Composite PIV

Jomph manages the staff's Apple devices in the Flex office

Jomph manages the staff’s Apple devices in the Flex office

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *