[செய்தி பேச்சுக்கள்]Qiu Chiangguo explodes Canadian public opinion | Chinese scientists | Wuhan Institute of Virology | Virus samples

[எபோச் டைம்ஸ், ஜூன் 21, 2021]Hello everyone, welcome to Monday (June 21) News that everyone is talking about “. This is Lynn Lane (host).

Today’s focus: Sending deadly viruses to Canada’s training armed forcesChinese scientists“Missing”; The only P4 laboratory in Canada, the CCP military researcher is on the ground; Vaccine cooperation has also been deceived, how far will the truth return?

Last week, the Canadian government and opposition surrounded Chinese scientistsQiu ChiangquoIn the event, a major controversy erupted again. Qiu Chianghuo, originally from Tianjin, China, has worked with Canada’s only microbiology laboratory for a very long time: Winnipeg P4 Laboratory, head of the vaccine development and antiviral treatment unit of the “Special Pathogen Program”. Winnipeg Laboratory researched and preserved some deadly viruses.

In March 2019,Qiu ChiangquoExports of “Ebola virus” and “Henneba virus” to China with the highest mortality ratesWuhan Institute of Virology. On July 5, 2019, on the advice of the Canadian spy agency, Qiu Xiangku, her husband, Cheng Keding, a biologist at the P4 Laboratory in Winnipeg, and some Chinese students under the Qiu Chiangguo team were reportedly expelled from the Winnipeg laboratory and lost security access in January this year. , The couple were formally fired.

For more than a year, the case has been shrouded in mystery and some details have been released. However, an official from Health Canada once responded that Qiu Xiangwo was involved in an administrative investigation, andVirus modelThis is not a bar for China; The distribution of the virus is part of Canada’s efforts to “enhance global cooperation.”

However, did the decision to send the virus to Wuhan go through a security review process? What other cooperation does Qiu Chiang Kou and his wife have with China? Canadian officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Last week, the Canadian Parliament requested the Public Health Agency of Canada to provide original materials for the case. However, the Public Health Service of Canada refused to provide it to Congress on the grounds of “national security concerns” and provided only relevant documents to the “National Security and Investigation Commission”. The panel consists of only 11 members of the Canadian Senate and House of Representatives, all of whom are appointed by the Prime Minister, who have the highest level of security authority and are subject to strict secret duties.

The opposition questioned the government’s cover-up of the incident and announced its withdrawal from the “National Security and Investigation Commission”. The Canadian Parliament also passed a resolution accusing the Public Health Agency of Canada of insulting Parliament.

1. Sioux: Why is this incident so sensitive? Are the reasons for the Department of Public Health’s refusal to provide original materials to Congress real? Why do the Canadian government and the Chinese Communist Party keep it a secret?

[கியு சியாங்குவோ 2 ஆண்டுகள் மற்றும் 5 ஆண்டுகள் சீனாவுக்குச் சென்று ராணுவ மருந்து நிறுவனத்தில் பயிற்சிக்கு உதவினார்]

Kyo Xiangwo is best known for his involvement in the development of the “Ztmap” of Ebola virus treatment, for which he won the 2018 Canadian Governor’s Invention Award.

According to record documents obtained by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) “Information Act”, Qiu Chiangquo was invited to visit China at least five times between 2017 and 2018Wuhan Institute of Virology, 2 consecutive years, twice a year, each staying for a maximum of two weeks; One of them is to train scientists and technicians. Travel expenses are paid for by a third party, but the identity of the third party is destroyed and there is no way for the outside world to know the situation.

During the trip from September 19 to 30, 2017, Qiu Jianguo also met with colleagues in Beijing, but their names were also erased.

2. Qin Peng: Some supporters of Qiu Chiang Kai-shek said that this kind of visit is very common in international cooperation, but as a department head of the Canadian B4 Laboratory in a service one should avoid interest in participating in this kind of transnational cooperation Are the boundaries of educational violations such as conflicts very clear? Is it easy for scientists to step on that red line? Co-operation trap set up by the Chinese Communist Party? For example, many subsections of the Thousand Talent Program have traps such as “you can keep your country full-time”, but you have to go to China for half a year; Or setting up shadow labs.

3. Xavox: Any Extra? Qiu Chiangguo and his wife have been suspended for more than a year. Canadian Mounted Police are said to be “still investigating” and have not yet filed any charges. But if there is no definitive evidence, why did the Canadian National Laboratory officially expel such a famous scientist?

Does this also explain the difficulty of this type of investigation and testimony? This difficulty is reflected in similar events in many countries in Europe and the United States over the past few years. Who created it? If there are holes that don’t catch, is it hard to prove catching?

[கனடாவில் உள்ள ஒரே பி 4 ஆய்வகம் சீன கம்யூனிஸ்ட் கட்சியின் ஆராய்ச்சியாளர்களுடன் பணியாற்றியுள்ளது]

The National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) in Winnipeg, Canada is Canada’s highest security laboratory and the only P4 laboratory in Canada.

However, according to the Canadian “Globe and Mail” report, in the field of specialized pathogens at the Winnipeg National Microbiology Laboratory, 7 scientists and Chinese military researchers conducted collaborative experiments and co-authored 6 articles on Ebola, Rift Valley Fever and others. Infectious diseases. Release dates range from early 2016 to early 2020.

The co-authors of these six documents all include the same person: Fihu Yan, a researcher at the Chinese Military Medical Research Academy (Fihu Yan, transliteration). According to the Globe and Mail, Yan Fihu, a member of the Chinese Communist Party’s military, even worked for a time at the Winnipeg laboratory, which has the highest security levels in Canada. In two documents, he was listed as Winnipeg Laboratory and Winnipeg Laboratory. Member of the Academy of Military Medical Sciences of the Communist Party of China.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation also reported that someone saw Yan Feihu in the lab. But the Public Health Agency of Canada, which oversees the Winnipeg laboratory, said this person was not a laboratory employee.

4. Sioux: Is it normal for Canada’s only P4 laboratory to collaborate with the Chinese Military Medical Academy? In these collaborations, Yan Feihu did not hide his identity. He wrote publicly that “Changchun Institute of Veterinary Medicine, Chinese Military Academy of Medical Sciences”. Why did scientists, laboratories and even experiments use such collaborations? In the past years? Is the competent authority of the office considered normal? What security vulnerabilities are exposed?

According to the Australian Institute of Strategic Policy, a think tank, the Military Medical Research Institute is the most important military science research institute of the People’s Liberation Army. In collaboration with this company, it has been classified as “high risk”. That is, those who are vulnerable to surveillance by the People’s Liberation Army or Chinese intelligence agencies are at risk of being used for military purposes and violating human rights.

[தடுப்பூசி ஒத்துழைப்பு CCP ஒப்பந்தத்தை மீறுகிறது, கனடா பேச்சின்மை கசப்பான பழத்தை விழுங்குகிறது]

Canada also sought to cooperate with the CCB in vaccine testing and production.

In May last year, the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) announced that Canada would be collaborating with China’s Cancino Bio. For this purpose, the NRC agreed to share with Cansino the proprietary cell line created by the NRC for vaccine development; In response, Cancino should provide vaccine samples to Canada for testing and production domestically, but eventually vaccine testing is not available for Canada.

In August last year, the NRC announced that “the relevant agreement could not be implemented due to China’s customs delay in releasing candidate vaccines.”

5. Kin Peng: What lessons can Canada learn from this incident?

Consino approved the new crown vaccine for internal use in the Chinese military; Cancino was developed in collaboration with the Bioengineering Institute of the Chinese Academy of Military Sciences. In addition, the Canadian media discovered that two Cancino executives, Sufeng Yu and Tao Joo, were part of the Chinese government’s “Thousand Talent Program”.

6. Sioux: Why is viral research in these developed countries, and even research in many biological related fields, interested in collaborating with the CCP?

[தொற்றுநோய்கடுமையாகபாதிக்கப்படுகிறதுகனடாCCPக்குஎதிராககடுமையானகொள்கைகளைஅறிமுகப்படுத்தG7ஐதள்ளுகிறது?】

7. கின் பெங்: முந்தைய இரண்டு வாரங்களில் நடைபெற்ற ஜி 7 உச்சிமாநாட்டில், கனேடிய பிரதமர் ட்ரூடோ, சி.சி.பியின் உலகளாவிய செல்வாக்கை எதிர்ப்பதற்காக சி.சி.பிக்கு எதிராக கடுமையான கொள்கையை முன்வைத்தார், இதில் இரண்டாம் கட்டத்திற்கு வற்புறுத்துவதும் அடங்கும். வைரஸ். சி.சி.பி மீதான ட்ரூடோ அரசாங்கத்தின் கொள்கை உண்மையில் அடிப்படையில் மாறிவிட்டதா?

கனடாவில் எதிர்க்கட்சியும் பொதுக் கருத்தும் வலுவான கம்யூனிச எதிர்ப்பு உணர்வுகளைக் கொண்டுள்ளன; சீன கம்யூனிஸ்ட் கட்சி தன்னைக் கட்டுப்படுத்திக் கொண்டிருக்கிறதா?

8. சியோக்சு: இந்த விஷயம் மீண்டும் கவனத்தை ஈர்த்துள்ளது. பல வெளிநாட்டு சீன விஞ்ஞானிகள் சமீபத்திய ஆண்டுகளில் CCP ஆல் உருவாக்கப்பட்ட இனிமையான வலையில் விழுந்துள்ளனர். மேற்பரப்பில், CCP சிறந்த கல்வி வாய்ப்புகளையும் தனிப்பட்ட சிகிச்சையையும் வழங்குகிறது, ஆனால் உண்மையில், உள்ளன சாத்தியமான அபாயங்கள். வெளிநாட்டு சீன விஞ்ஞானிகள் CCP இன் அழைப்பை அல்லது சோதனையை எவ்வாறு எதிர்கொள்ள வேண்டும்?

ஆன்லைன் பார்க்கும் முறை:

எபோச் டைம்ஸ் செய்தி:https://www.epochtimes.com/b5/nf1334917.htm

எல்லோரும் பேசும் செய்திகள்:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_wRsYpCP2kuql6BuTM7W_g?view_as=subscriber

என்.டி.டி லைவ்:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0r1j2CGOX4&feature=youtu.be

[ஆதரவு]Take the truth, speak in silence, and support the Epoch Times today

“News that everyone is talking aboutGroup Production Group

Responsible Author: Li How #