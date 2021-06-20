Home Science Scientists are one of the last dinosaurs in science and information technology – tsn.ua

Jun 20, 2021 0 Comments
Scientists have already called this an “extraordinary and extraordinary discovery.”

One last trace DinosaursDiscovered near the white rocks of Dover that roamed England 110 million years ago.

This was reported on June 18th BBC.

Seals of at least six different creatures were found on the rocks and shores after the storm “exposed” rocks. It is believed to be traces left by anchovies, theropods and ornithopods.

Fossil prints have survived as a result of sediment filling the dinosaur track.

The discovery by Philip Headland, overseer of the Hastings Museum and Art Gallery, is the latest record of dinosaurs in the UK. Headland said: “In 2011 I saw unusual signs on the rocks in Foxstone, and I immediately thought it was traces. I saw what most geologists say about these rocks, so I went looking for more traces because the waves were more the result of erosion, and I found even better ones.”

The largest of the tracks found – 80 cm wide and 65 cm long – belonged to an iguanotone-like dinosaur. A trail with many traces the size of an elephant, which is believed to be an ornithopodinus.

This great path belongs to Ornithop. University of Portsmouth

A report describing the discovery has been published in the Geological Society’s Processes, and some of the traces are now on display at the Foxstone Museum.

We will be reminded of how scientists discovered it The extinction of the dinosaurs may have been caused by a comet, not an asteroid. It is part of a comet with a diameter of about 7 km, which arose as a result of an eruption of a comet from the orbit cloud, which is located very far from the solar system.

