Strange things show that Japan is completely different from others

Jun 19, 2021 0 Comments
Japan is a country with many special things, not everything here is in pink, but everyone appreciates the Japanese thinking in designing every product.

There are very few details, but they make life so much easier and more comfortable. The photos below testify to that. After watching, you will understand that the Doraemon from Japan is very accurate, maybe only the country of the rising sun has such good ideas!

1. To control the robot, the Japanese employ people with paralysis of the limbs, from which they also earn ordinary people’s income.

2. Paddy fields are planted in a special way with different types of seeds to create an art image.

3. Old trees are moved to maintain the current state of the landscape.

4. The road is covered with colorless umbrellas to create beautiful landscape.

5. The road under the railroad tracks for how small animals can move.

6. Toilet with a hand basin on top of it to save water.

7. The hell hole caused by the earthquake in Fukuoka was repaired in 2 days.

8. A fancy meal like being in a restaurant at a Tokyo hospital.

9. Square melons for easy packaging, transportation and refrigerated storage.

10. In the private corner of Raman restaurant, you can eat, drink and not be disturbed by anyone including the cook.

11. Chewing gum wrapping so that it can be thrown away without getting dirty and sticky.

12. Train with seats facing the office door to enjoy the passenger views.

