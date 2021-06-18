Leica launches its first smartphone ... roughly

About a month ago Sharp Company Announced As a result of collaboration with camera maker Laika, the device is now being renamed and introduced under the Laika brand name, with a larger camera lens on the new smartphone, the Aquas R6.

Lord- Lloyds Phone, Is Leica’s first attempt to launch its own smartphone, although it’s renaming Aquos R6, The camera maker has noticed some external changes that vary between the devices: First, you can see Leica’s iconic round icon on the back right of the device. The second change is in the shape of the camera. The Leights phone has a round camera, while the Sharpe cameras sit in a rectangle. The round camera brings refreshing innovation in the form of a magnetic camera card, which protects the camera when not in use.

All other specifications of the device are similar to the Sharps, including the cameras: the key is a 1-inch lens with a resolution of 20 megapixels, along with a tof camera. In selfies, the front-facing camera with a 12.6-megapixel sensor handles it.

The device’s processor is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, the same processor found on most flagship devices last year. The Leeds phone has 256GB of storage, expandable via SD card, and 12GB of operating memory. Like the processor, the data screen of a primary device for everything. It has a 6.6-inch IGZO OLED screen with an update rate of 240 Hz and a resolution of 2730 × 1260. In addition, the device is equipped with IP68 water and dust protection and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The device is currently only sold in Japan, with an initial sale of 187,920 yen at Softbank, which is approx. 7 1,700. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Source: XDA Developers